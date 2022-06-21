ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID Kansas man who died after crash into light pole

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victim as 33 year-old Michael Travis Gibbons of Lawrence, according...

St. Joseph Post

Kansas man dies after thrown from motorcycle

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Harley Davidson Fat Boy driven by Michael Arthur Greene, 57, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Kansas 16 just west of Wellman Road. The driver failed to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after crash

ATCHISON COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Thursday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a vehicle driven by Julia Holt, 31, Atchison, struck a parked vehicle in the 1100 block Laramie. EMS transport Holt to Amberwell Hospital for examination. Police reported...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: Two Kansas men jailed after robbery investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have two suspects in custody. Just after 1:30 a.m. June 22, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of NE Winfield Avenue in Topeka on the report of an attempted aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Shortly after this...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Update KBI: Police kill man who was chasing others with a knife

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Topeka. At approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, officers from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to the area of 4th St. and SE Holliday, near the railroad, after 911 callers reported that a male subject armed with a knife had threatened them. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and BNSF Police Department also responded to the incident.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kan. burglary suspect arrested after he runs from crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after he ran from an accident. Just before 2p.m. June 19, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle accident in the 2800 block of NW 75 Highway, according to Deputy Shayna Anderson.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police find man with gunshot wound after Kansas crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities currently investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Just after 6:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a single vehicle crash in the 1900 Block of Ruby Avenue under the 18th Street expressway bridge in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police ID Missouri teen who died in shooting on Father's Day

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting on Father's Day have identified the victim as 17-year-old Avion Walton of Independence, Missouri. Just after 2p.m. Sunday police responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of South 8th Street, according to a media release. They found a victim believed to be in her late teens.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas felon facing new charges after arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 63-year-old Newton D. Colvin of Effingham on a Municipal Court warrant on a requested charge of failure to appear in court, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Colvin...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Michigan woman accused of meth distribution in Kansas

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. Just after 3p.m. Monday, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 341st and K-31 Highway, near Melvern, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Sisters of Jesus the Lord making new home in St. Joseph

Last summer a group of Catholic sisters moved from their home in Raytown to St Joseph and later this year they hope to move into a convent near Cathedral. Pastor of Cathedral Father Steve Hansen says when the convent opened in 2020 as the children's center moved to the old Mosaic Cancer Center building, he began receiving questions about what would be done with the convent.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas to give child care workers $53M in appreciation pay

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced a $53 million program to deliver bonuses to 22,000 child care workers at licensed facilities in Kansas. Child care workers will receive a one-time payment between $750 and $2,500, depending on the hours they work, in late July. The governor said the appreciation bonuses are “a reward for their incredibly hard work.”
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

(AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. Brown hit a single in the first and a fielder’s choice in the third. Murphy had an RBI single in the seventh. Nick Allen and Jonah Bride collected RBIs during a two-run fourth inning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Greinke, Olivares return, power Royals to 3-1 win over A's

(AP) — Zack Greinke tossed six innings of one-run ball, Edward Olivares hit two solo homers and the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1. Both Grienke (1-4) and Olivares were activated from rehab assignments Friday. Olivares belted homers to left field in his first at-bats — in the third and fifth innings — for his first career multi-homer game. Greinke allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts for his first win in his second stint with Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
