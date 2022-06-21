LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise to two-month high; cattle futures mixed

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Wheat futures rise in a short-covering bounce after sharp losses in the prior session. Stronger-than-expected weekly export sales were also supportive. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract touched a low of $9.38-3/4 a bushel in overnight trading, the lowest level since March 1, before rebounding. The market remains on pace for a weekly drop of more than 6%. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday that net U.S. wheat export sales in the week ended June 16 totaled 477,800 tonnes, above trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 400,000 tonnes. * French farmers made an early start to wheat harvesting in the week to June 20, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, suggesting a hot spell accelerated the ripening of crops. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat last traded 18 cents higher at $9.67-1/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 11-1/2 cents to $10.22-1/4 a bushel while MGEX September spring wheat gained 8-3/4 cents to $10.88-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 5 to 15 cents per bushel * Corn bounces after tumbling sharply on Thursday. Strong cash markets and higher-than-expected weekly export sales lending additional support. * New-crop December futures on Thursday fell to their lowest level since March 29. The contract is on pace for a weekly drop of about 8%. * Net export sales of old-crop corn last week totaled 671,900 tonnes, above forecasts for 300,000 to 600,000 tonnes. New-crop sales of 358,400 tonnes were in line with estimates for 200,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * CBOT July corn was up 4-1/2 cents at $7.51-1/4 per bushel, while September corn added 13-1/4 cents to $6.80 a bushel. The most-active December corn contract rose 15 cents to $6.70-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans following grains higher after touching fresh lows overnight. Slow demand limiting gains. * New-crop November soybean futures hit a low of $13.99-1/4 a bushel in overnight trading, the lowest price since April 1. The contract is down more than 7% in the week. * USDA reported weekly old-crop soybean export sales of 29,400 tonnes, a marketing year low but in line with trade estimates. New-crop soybean sales were 265,000 tonnes, also in line with expectations. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 11-1/2 cents at $16.04-3/4 a bushel. The most-active November soybean contract gained 11 cents to $14.26-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by Paul Simao)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO