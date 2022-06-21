ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise to two-month high; cattle futures mixed

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures rose to their highest in two months on Tuesday as slowdowns on processing lines raised concerns about tightening supplies. Cattle futures were mixed, with feeder cattle contracts firming as falling...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Corn, soybeans close higher | Friday, June 24, 2022

Soybean and soybean oil prices collapsed into the close on Thursday and then managed to rally back today. Corn futures also closed higher, while wheat futures closed lower after trading higher early in the day. July corn closed 3 cents higher today at $7.50. December corn closed up 18 cents...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn falls on improving weather prospects

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Monday weighed by the prospect of improving weather in some producing regions. Wheat edged up, while soybeans dropped slightly. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 1.53% to $7.38-3/4 a bushel. Chicago wheat rose 0.19% to...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise as traders cover short positions

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures firmed on Friday as traders covered short positions after prices fell 5.6% over the last two sessions, though demand concerns capped gains. A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed that pork export sales in the week ended June 16 totalled...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn futures rise on bargain buying; wheat falls

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short covering, traders said. "Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients. "Traders that sold all week will likely want to take some profits on those positions ahead of the weekend."
AGRICULTURE
Chicago, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans break four session losing streak on bargain buying

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by bargain buying after four straight declines, traders said. * Strength in the crude oil market added to the bullish tone in soybeans. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 17-1/2 cents at $16.10-3/4 a bushel. The new-crop November contract was 8-3/4 cents higher at $14.24-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil gained 2.04 cents to 69.75 cents per lb. * Soyoil futures touched their lowest since Feb. 9 before rebounding. * CBOT July soymeal rose $5.90 to $432.60 per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said that weekly soybean export sales fell to 294,400 tonnes from 724,734 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the latest weekly total had ranged from -50,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 34,000 were below market expectations soyoil export sales of 1,400 tonnes were near the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from zero to 25,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Josie Kao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 5-15 cents, wheat up 15-20, soybeans up 6-12

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Wheat futures rise in a short-covering bounce after sharp losses in the prior session. Stronger-than-expected weekly export sales were also supportive. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract touched a low of $9.38-3/4 a bushel in overnight trading, the lowest level since March 1, before rebounding. The market remains on pace for a weekly drop of more than 6%. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday that net U.S. wheat export sales in the week ended June 16 totaled 477,800 tonnes, above trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 400,000 tonnes. * French farmers made an early start to wheat harvesting in the week to June 20, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, suggesting a hot spell accelerated the ripening of crops. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat last traded 18 cents higher at $9.67-1/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 11-1/2 cents to $10.22-1/4 a bushel while MGEX September spring wheat gained 8-3/4 cents to $10.88-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 5 to 15 cents per bushel * Corn bounces after tumbling sharply on Thursday. Strong cash markets and higher-than-expected weekly export sales lending additional support. * New-crop December futures on Thursday fell to their lowest level since March 29. The contract is on pace for a weekly drop of about 8%. * Net export sales of old-crop corn last week totaled 671,900 tonnes, above forecasts for 300,000 to 600,000 tonnes. New-crop sales of 358,400 tonnes were in line with estimates for 200,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * CBOT July corn was up 4-1/2 cents at $7.51-1/4 per bushel, while September corn added 13-1/4 cents to $6.80 a bushel. The most-active December corn contract rose 15 cents to $6.70-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans following grains higher after touching fresh lows overnight. Slow demand limiting gains. * New-crop November soybean futures hit a low of $13.99-1/4 a bushel in overnight trading, the lowest price since April 1. The contract is down more than 7% in the week. * USDA reported weekly old-crop soybean export sales of 29,400 tonnes, a marketing year low but in line with trade estimates. New-crop soybean sales were 265,000 tonnes, also in line with expectations. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 11-1/2 cents at $16.04-3/4 a bushel. The most-active November soybean contract gained 11 cents to $14.26-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

India's rice planting down 46% from last year, likely to pick up

NEW DELHI, June 24 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted 1.96 million hectares with summer-sown rice so far, farm ministry data showed on Friday, down 46% from last year mainly due to a weak start to the monsoon. The outlook is better, however, as the monsoon has gathered steam. Summer...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 29-July 5

June 24 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 29-July 5, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 29-July 5 - tax 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price 399.4 352.5 308.6 June 16-21 - tax 131.6 92.8 84.0 - indicative price 386.4 317.6 305.5 June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE

