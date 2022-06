This issue of Bay Nature is our contribution to your summer reading. And we mean summer reading in the conventional sense—writing that you intend to happily lose yourself in during well-deserved time off at the beach, under the shade of redwoods, or by a mountain lake. It has been a very long couple of years and we have longer to go still. Most of us could use a break, a change, an escape, a way to refill over this summer. The articles and essays in these pages aim to surprise and humor you into a renewed sense of self.

