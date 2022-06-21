ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Police investigating double killing in Auburn, Maine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — The deaths of two people in an apartment in Auburn have been ruled homicides, state police said Tuesday.

Investigators have begun to identify “persons of interest” and are working to track them down, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The victims were identified Tuesday as Kelzie Caron, 21, of Auburn, and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut, officials said.

Investigators declined to say how the pair died.

Police were initially contacted late Sunday morning. First responders arrived to find the two victims were dead.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police identify two Auburn homicide victims

AUBURN, Maine — Police have identified the two victims from a reported incident at a fourth Street residence in Auburn on Sunday, according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Police responded to the incident Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a...
AUBURN, ME
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

959K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy