Agriculture

USDA Crop Progress Report | June 21, 2022

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Sunday, 95% of corn has emerged compared...

www.agriculture.com

rigzone.com

USA Refinery Capacity Drops

U.S. refinery capacity dropped in 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest annual refinery capacity report. The report, which was released on Tuesday and includes data for January 1, 2022, revealed that operable atmospheric crude oil distillation capacity came in at 17.94 million barrels per day in 2022, compared to 18.08 million barrels per day in 2021. This figure stood at 18.97 million barrels per day in 2020, 18.80 million barrels per day in 2019, 18.59 million barrels per day in 2018, and 18.61 million barrels per day in 2017. The 2020 figure is the highest on record, according to EIA data stretching back to 1982.
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybeans close higher | Friday, June 24, 2022

Soybean and soybean oil prices collapsed into the close on Thursday and then managed to rally back today. Corn futures also closed higher, while wheat futures closed lower after trading higher early in the day. July corn closed 3 cents higher today at $7.50. December corn closed up 18 cents...
Agriculture Online

Cutting out the middleman

What beef producer hasn’t dreamed of cutting out the middleman and selling high quality steaks and ground beef directly to consumers?. Andrew Donnell (pictured right) not only dreamed it he took the ultimate step last year and built an on-farm butchering and processing center. Now, there’s no one between him and his customers - no feedlot, no packer, not even a local locker plant.
InsideHook

Farmers Have an Unlikely Solution to Dealing With Fertilizer Shortages

In an increasingly global economy, conflict in one part of the world can have a substantial effect somewhere else entirely. Agriculture is not immune to this; among the effects of the war in Ukraine is a shortage of the fertilizer that farmers across the world rely on to grow crops. With shortages of fertilizer come reductions in the amount of crops that can be grown, which in turn leads to food shortages. It’s a dilemma without an obvious answer.
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise as traders cover short positions

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures firmed on Friday as traders covered short positions after prices fell 5.6% over the last two sessions, though demand concerns capped gains. A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed that pork export sales in the week ended June 16 totalled...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn futures rise on bargain buying; wheat falls

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short covering, traders said. "Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients. "Traders that sold all week will likely want to take some profits on those positions ahead of the weekend."
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans break four session losing streak on bargain buying

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by bargain buying after four straight declines, traders said. * Strength in the crude oil market added to the bullish tone in soybeans. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 17-1/2 cents at $16.10-3/4 a bushel. The new-crop November contract was 8-3/4 cents higher at $14.24-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil gained 2.04 cents to 69.75 cents per lb. * Soyoil futures touched their lowest since Feb. 9 before rebounding. * CBOT July soymeal rose $5.90 to $432.60 per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said that weekly soybean export sales fell to 294,400 tonnes from 724,734 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the latest weekly total had ranged from -50,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 34,000 were below market expectations soyoil export sales of 1,400 tonnes were near the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from zero to 25,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Josie Kao)
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 29-July 5

June 24 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 29-July 5, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 29-July 5 - tax 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price 399.4 352.5 308.6 June 16-21 - tax 131.6 92.8 84.0 - indicative price 386.4 317.6 305.5 June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat, soybeans set for second weekly fall on economic concerns

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybeans futures fell on Friday and were set for their second consecutive weekly slump as warnings of a creeping recession fanned worries about demand, while an improved outlook for U.S. crops also added pressure. Ongoing talks over a...
