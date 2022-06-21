ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 2-Brazil second corn crop forecast raised as drought fears subside

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest a bigger second corn crop this season than forecast in the middle of a tour of the country's main fields, as drought fears subsided during the expedition. According to data released on Tuesday by Agroconsult, the agribusiness...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Corn, soybeans close higher | Friday, June 24, 2022

Soybean and soybean oil prices collapsed into the close on Thursday and then managed to rally back today. Corn futures also closed higher, while wheat futures closed lower after trading higher early in the day. July corn closed 3 cents higher today at $7.50. December corn closed up 18 cents...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Chicago grains regain ground after plunge

June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures rose on Friday after joining a wider commodity markets plunge this week, with grain traders awaiting weather updates and export data before the weekend. Grain markets were swept up in broad selling of commodities as investors saw growing risks to economic growth from interest rate rises aimed at cooling inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Tokyo warned of power crunch as Japan endures heat wave

The Japanese government warned of possible power shortages Monday in the Tokyo region, asking people to conserve energy as the country endures an unusually intense heat wave. Weather officials have announced the earliest end to the annual summer rainy season since the Japan Meteorological Agency began keeping records in 1951. The rains usually temper summer heat, often well into July. The economy and industry ministry urged people living in the region serviced by the Tokyo Electric Power Co. to conserve power in the afternoon, especially when demand peaks at 4-5 p.m. Kaname Ogawa, director of electricity supply policy at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn falls on improving weather prospects

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Monday weighed by the prospect of improving weather in some producing regions. Wheat edged up, while soybeans dropped slightly. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 1.53% to $7.38-3/4 a bushel. Chicago wheat rose 0.19% to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilian#Russian
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Egypt to buy 180,000 tonnes of Indian wheat - supply minister

CAIRO, June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, less than previously agreed, but is looking at ways to extract more flour from grain and even use potatoes in bread making as it tries to trim imports, the supply minister said on Sunday.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

House committee votes to ban sale of U.S. farmland to Russia and China

Companies from Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran would be barred from purchasing U.S. agricultural land under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday. “More needs to be done to ensure the U.S. food supply chain is secure and independent,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse, lamenting that there are no federal safeguards against land purchases by authoritarian regimes.
FOREIGN POLICY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Germany's Scholz says talks on Russia gold ban still ongoing

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Discussions on an import ban on Russian gold are ongoing and need to be held with European Union partners, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told broadcaster ZDF on Monday. The European Union gave a cautious response on Sunday to a plan from Britain, the United States,...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times. - The British Gas owner Centrica is said to be unlikely to bid for Bulb Energy, leaving only...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Germany doesn't see biofuel waiver proposal going through G7 - source

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Germany does not expect its proposal for a temporary waiver on biofuel mandates to get agreement from the Group of Seven leading industrialized democracies due to resistance from the United States and Canada, a German government source said. On Thursday, Reuters reported that officials from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt seeks to extract more flour from its wheat as battles soaring prices

(Adds details, background) June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt is looking at ways to extract more flour from its grain, a government minister said on Sunday, as the world's largest wheat buyer wrestles with soaring prices. It was studying raising the flour extraction percentage used for subsidised bread to 87.5% from...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Egypt contracted to buy 180k tonnes of wheat from India - supply minister

June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday. Shipment will happen once the cargo “reaches the ports” in India, Moselhy added. (Reporting by Sarah El safaty, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)
WORLD
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise as traders cover short positions

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures firmed on Friday as traders covered short positions after prices fell 5.6% over the last two sessions, though demand concerns capped gains. A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed that pork export sales in the week ended June 16 totalled...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls near four-month low on harvest pressure

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Friday on seasonal harvest pressure, traders said. * Declines were kept in check by a bullish export report. * On a continuous basis, the front-month Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since Feb. 28. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning reported weekly wheat export sales of 477,800 tonnes, topping trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 400,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 236,857 tonnes. * Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for July delivery settled 13-1/2 cents lower at $9.23-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat futures fell 12 cents to $9.93 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat eased 9-1/2 cents to $10.71 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans break four session losing streak on bargain buying

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by bargain buying after four straight declines, traders said. * Strength in the crude oil market added to the bullish tone in soybeans. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 17-1/2 cents at $16.10-3/4 a bushel. The new-crop November contract was 8-3/4 cents higher at $14.24-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil gained 2.04 cents to 69.75 cents per lb. * Soyoil futures touched their lowest since Feb. 9 before rebounding. * CBOT July soymeal rose $5.90 to $432.60 per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said that weekly soybean export sales fell to 294,400 tonnes from 724,734 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the latest weekly total had ranged from -50,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 34,000 were below market expectations soyoil export sales of 1,400 tonnes were near the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from zero to 25,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Josie Kao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Argentine truck protest enters third day, grain ports operational

BUENOS AIRES, June 24 (Reuters) - Argentine truck unions extended a widespread protest over fuel price hikes and diesel shortages on Friday, but the dismantling of some road blockades meant that truck traffic and operations in the country's key Rosario grains ports returned to normal. The protests, which started Wednesday,...
ADVOCACY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy futures firm on bargain buying; wheat mixed

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short covering, traders said. "Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients. "Traders that sold all week will likely want to take some profits on those positions ahead of the weekend."
CHICAGO, IL

