Lawrence, KS

Police ID Kansas man who died after crash into light pole

 5 days ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victim as 33 year-old Michael Travis Gibbons of Lawrence, according...

Kansas man dies after thrown from motorcycle

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Harley Davidson Fat Boy driven by Michael Arthur Greene, 57, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Kansas 16 just west of Wellman Road. The driver failed to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Police: Two Kansas men jailed after robbery investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have two suspects in custody. Just after 1:30 a.m. June 22, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of NE Winfield Avenue in Topeka on the report of an attempted aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Shortly after this...
TOPEKA, KS
Police investigate Kansas shooting that injured two

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 6:30 pm Thursday, police responded to report of a possible shooting at Munson Avenue and SW Washburn Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers located two subjects who were...
Update KBI: Police kill man who was chasing others with a knife

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Topeka. At approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, officers from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to the area of 4th St. and SE Holliday, near the railroad, after 911 callers reported that a male subject armed with a knife had threatened them. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and BNSF Police Department also responded to the incident.
TOPEKA, KS
Kan. man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run, road rage crash

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for a 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed two people. Television station WDAF reports that 48-year-old Bradley Woodworth was sentenced Tuesday to 19½ year in prison after pleading guilty in February to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey, of Overland Park, and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, Kansas.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald Announces Coaching Staff

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Head Baseball Coach Dan Fitzgerald announced his coaching staff Friday, assembling an experienced group with deep recruiting ties specifically to the Midwest and the larger national landscape. All three assistant coaches have served as recruiting coordinators for Division I baseball programs as well as coaching stints at the Junior College level.
LAWRENCE, KS
Athletics visit the Royals to begin 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (23-48, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (25-43, fifth in the AL Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Oakland Athletics to open a three-game series. Kansas City has a 25-43 record overall and a 12-21 record in home games. Royals hitters are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
