Collection

For the past five years, a piece of clothing has followed me everywhere. I’ve moved house. Twice. I’ve moved to another country, in which I’ve also moved twice. This garment, a pair of pants, has occupied suitcases and, rather rudely I might add, lived rent-free in my closet. The thing is, though, these trousers haven’t fit me in years—not since my mid-20s—but I’ve held onto them in the vain hope that one day they will again, or, more accurately, that I would fit them. These are what are known as “skinny” clothes: garments that gather dust in the back of our closet, taunting (and haunting) us with memories of our thinner and therefore often idealized past selves.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO