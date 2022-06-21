ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Steff Yotka
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sea’s Monica Paolini gave herself a big challenge for resort 2023: Design a collection without ruffles. It might not seem like much, but Sea has helped lead the comfort-meets-cottagecore look throughout most of the pandemic. How can a brand so associated...

Vogue Magazine

Meet Arturo Obegero—The Spanish Designer Dressing Harry Styles Put on His Second Show in Paris Today

You may have heard this name as the shiny new designer who custom-made Harry Styles’s red-sequin jumpsuit for his “As It Was” video. But once you see more of his work, its haunting, romantic, and seductive sensibility will be the only thing you think about when you hear his name next. Arturo Obegero, or “Turo,” was born in the small Spanish village Tapia de Casariego, in the northern region of Asturias. He grew up surrounded by Spanish culture: bullfighting, perfectly tailored matador suits, and romantic flamenco dresses. He loves dance, and has a soft spot for feathers, pearls, beading, and silks. Today, he’s showing his spring 2023 collection in Paris, it’s his second collection on the official schedule.
THEATER & DANCE
Vogue Magazine

Shop Chunky Sandals For a Bold Summer Look

It’s easy to see the appeal in something like a pair of sleek, strappy sandals; their slim silhouette and innate versatility make them easy to style with just about everything. But if you’re after a footwear staple that goes the extra mile and elevates a look from satisfactory to statement-making, chunky sandals are the ticket. Lovingly referred to as ‘ugly shoes’ by many, the hallmark of this bold trend often entails a platform, lug sole, puffed-up silhouette, oversized buckles, wide straps—or something in between.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

How PatBO and Alessandra Ambrosio Brought Brazilian Flair to NYC

Patricia Bonaldi, the designer behind the dreamy resort wear label PatBO, has mastered the art of creating vacation-worthy frocks. So it was only natural that she transported guests to an enchanted tropical paradise for the brand’s dinner at Fasano’s, a New York City-based restaurant with roots in São Paulo, Brazil. The cause for the celebration: the launch of a new 16-piece capsule collection with Alessandra Ambrosio.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

TikTok Made Me Buy It: The Glossy Balm That’s Also a Plumping Lip Serum

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As a grown-up gloss lover, I was instantly intrigued when I first learned of Makeup by Mario’s TikTok-viral, oft-sold-out lip serum. In truth, I have yet to be disappointed by a single thing Mario Dedivanovic has unveiled, as everything from his silky blushes to his Soft Sculpt complexion offerings seem to fall at that elusive intersection between aspirational (imparting a glowy, filter-like finish) and everyday, real-world wearable. This definitely holds true for the MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum, which I’ve slipped into every handbag I carry for the better part of 2022.
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

The Grooms Wore White Prada Tuxedos for Their Wedding in Oaxaca City

Mario Rodriguez Graniel and Guy Rejwan met in 2013 during their first year of business school at Columbia University. They got engaged six years later during a trip to Florence. Mario brought up the topic during dinner so that one of the two could eventually prepare to pop the question. “Guy instead took this as a proposal and said ‘yes’ right there and then!” Mario, who is a vice president at Fendi, remembers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue Magazine

The Grooms Embraced Rainbows, Drag, and The Wizard of Oz at Their Pennsylvania Wedding

PJ Magerko-Liquorice and Jordan Millington-Liquorice met at a photoshoot in April of 2018. Jordan, who was photographing the “creative and spooky project” directed by PJ, caught a glimpse of his future husband getting ready. “When PJ turned around in his makeup chair in full drag makeup, it was love at first sight!” Jordan says. PJ agrees. “When we locked eyes, even behind all of the makeup, I could feel my soul open up and trust him,” PJ says. “I saw a future with Jordan immediately.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vogue Magazine

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge’s First Official Portrait Captures One Of Kate’s Fashion Highlights

The first official joint portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been unveiled—and it sees a highlight of Kate’s royal wardrobe preserved for posterity. In the painting by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth, the Duchess is wearing her emerald Falconetti dress by Susie Cave’s label The Vampire’s Wife, the same one she wore for a trip to the Guinness factory in Dublin back in 2020.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

A New York Wedding With Touches of the Couple’s English and Japanese Traditions

Hair and Tinder brought Masami Hosono, the owner of Vacancy Project—a gender-neutral salon and artist hangout in the East Village—and ceramicist Laura Chautin together. “My friend Lauren asked me to go with her for her haircut because she knew I thought Masami was cute,” Laura remembers. “I booked a haircut the next day, so that I could see Masami again!”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue Magazine

Rose Byrne on Embracing ’80s Style and Exploring the Darker Side of Wellness Culture in Physical

At the beginning of the very first episode of Physical—the pitch-black comedy starring Rose Byrne that premiered on Apple TV+ last year—we meet our anti-hero, Sheila, exactly where she’s always wanted to be. The year is 1986 and Sheila, clad in spandex and with her hair teased into a dramatic perm, is an aerobics star, stepping onto an outrageously elaborate set to film a routine for her latest blockbuster workout video. That is, until we swiftly rewind to five years earlier, meeting Sheila as a bored, viciously self-loathing housewife in San Diego suffering from bulimia and searching for a sense of purpose, one she eventually finds in the rapidly emerging, cut-throat world of the 1980s Californian fitness industry.
FITNESS
Vogue Magazine

See the Dior Men’s Show Through J Balvin’s Eyes

This weekend, Dior’s Kim Jones debuted his new spring 2023 menswear collection in Paris to a front row filled with celebrities, including David and Cruz Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Miss Fame, and Colombian singer J Balvin. The musician says attending fashion week is a must, as he always walks away with fresh inspiration. “I love it because I learn a lot,” Balvin says. “There are different types of shapes, colors, and textures. It helps me to find new ways of wearing things, or keep my own way.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Secret to Glowing Skin? Shimmering Body Oils

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Picture this: you’re headed out to a joyous summertime soirée with not only a head-turning look, but a lit-from-within glow—thanks to a shimmering body oil. While body lotions and oils can work wonders to hydrate skin, they don’t all provide a long-lasting radiance after a few hours’ wear.
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

The Inner Peace That Comes With Ditching Your “Skinny” Clothes

For the past five years, a piece of clothing has followed me everywhere. I’ve moved house. Twice. I’ve moved to another country, in which I’ve also moved twice. This garment, a pair of pants, has occupied suitcases and, rather rudely I might add, lived rent-free in my closet. The thing is, though, these trousers haven’t fit me in years—not since my mid-20s—but I’ve held onto them in the vain hope that one day they will again, or, more accurately, that I would fit them. These are what are known as “skinny” clothes: garments that gather dust in the back of our closet, taunting (and haunting) us with memories of our thinner and therefore often idealized past selves.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Sienna Miller Is Still All the Festival Style Inspiration You Need

Ever since Glastonbury kicked off in the 1970s, the annual music festival has evolved to be just as much a fashion spectacle as it is a concert. Along with festivals like Coachella, Glastonbury truly hit its peak in the mid-to-late 2000s, when celebrities such as Kate Moss and Alexa Chung would show up in their best denim cut-off shorts and Wellington boots. Another stylish Glastonbury regular would be English actor Sienna Miller, who basically invented the term “boho-chic” at Glastonbury, when she was utterly devoted to her free-spirited dresses, studded belts, and cool cowboy boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

‘Preferred’ Fibers Grow, Yet 52 Percent of Fashion Says Origins Unknown

Click here to read the full article. Can consumers be certain of the origins of their cotton, polyester, wool, leather or any given material? Not if the brand isn’t sure in its materials sourcing strategy.More from WWDScenes from NYC Pride March 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSSydney Sweeney's Cotton On Body Campaign On Monday, Textile Exchange revealed its latest corporate fiber and materials benchmark tracing the 12-month sourcing and management practices of 232 brands and retailers, among them PVH Corp., Timberland, H&M Group, Inditex, Eileen Fisher and more. Giving a glimpse of the sector’s aims — representing about 30 percent of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Right Stripes: Here’s a Dress Trend That Works For All Occasions

By most fashion insiders’ standards, stripes are a neutral. This simple print—laid out vertically or horizontally, thin or chunky—tends to play well with other zanier options. But, this summer, don’t relegate stripes to a supporting role. The best striped dresses of the season offer plenty of evidence that wrapping yourself in all kinds of lines can be tailored to work for whatever occasion you may have coming up.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Why You’re Seeing Hoka More Often Than Hoka One One

Click here to read the full article. Hoka One One loyalists might have noticed a recent name shift that happened without an announcement. Late last year, the Deckers Brands-owned running and outdoor company started to use the abbreviated Hoka moniker in several ways, deviating from the One One. For instance, @hoka replaced the longer @hokaoneone as its social media handles, and a visit to Hokaoneone.com will now redirect you to Hoka.com. “Hoka is not just a clean and simple name, but it’s a strong name. And just like these brands, our founders chose a name in Hoka One One that was distinctive....
Vogue Magazine

About Time: Downtown’s Newest Sushi Spot Balances Style and Substance

New York has always been the kind of city that wears its history like a badge of honor—or, to put a finer point on it, a vintage patch on a new jacket ripped right from the runway. Forever in flux, the city’s beloved institutions are regularly usurped by buzzy hotspots, remembered only by the locals who’ve been in the neighborhood long enough to have witnessed the transformation. It’s fitting then that it’s two native New Yorkers who came together to create Time, a cozy new sushi restaurant on the corner of Canal and Forsyth that manages to pay homage to tradition while maintaining a thoroughly modern feeling.
RESTAURANTS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

