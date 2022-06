The Kansas City Chiefs will have an opportunity to wear their classic throwback helmets in 2022, but will they actually do it?. Last season, NFL owners approved the use of alternate helmets when worn with alternate uniforms. They’d previously banned the use of alternate helmets, citing player safety concerns. However, with vast improvements in helmet safety over the years, they decided to lift their ban. That change has paved the way for a number of teams to bring back alternate uniforms and helmets. Most recently, the New England Patriots announced that they’re bringing back one of their beloved uniform combos and a helmet featuring their throwback logo.

