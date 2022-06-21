Five college quarterbacks with the most to prove in 2022
By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
5 days ago
Who is facing the most pressure?
The college football offseason was headlined by quarterbacks all over the country moving around thanks to the transfer portal.
Regardless of why, they're a handful of transfers that put a ton of pressure on themselves by making the move. Not to mention, there are also a handful of returning quarterbacks that have a lot to prove.
In an era when the position is played at the highest level, you only get so many chances to prove that you belong before your replacement is under center. Playing the quarterback position is already stressful enough due to the fact it is arguably the most important position in sports, but when you have a fan base which in some cases at the college level is a whole entire state cheering you on things can get tense quickly.
There is nothing worse than losing the support of your fanbase like we saw with Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, and for some players across the country like Stanford's Tanner McKee they need to show not only their fan base but the rest of country that their once high ranking was warranted.
While this list could really be in the 20-30 range, I decided to focus on the five quarterbacks in 2022 that I think have the most to prove based on program expectation's, recruiting rankings, or just expectations for that player in general. If your favorite quarterback is included as apart of this ranking, it is not to say they aren't good but that they do have some pressure to prove themselves. The same can be said if your favorite quarterback is not included, it is not because they aren't as talented but quarterbacks like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have already shown that they are among the best gunslingers in the country.
Let's take a look at the five quarterbacks with the most to prove in 2022.
Arch Manning's recruitment finally came to an end this past week when he committed to Texas. Manning committed to the school over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Clemson, and many more. He's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to make quite an...
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by Frisco police. According to the Fort Worth Telegram, A Frisco police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”. Barber played in...
The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
Jack Fitzgerald, the son of longtime Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, has announced his college commitment decision. His choice comes as no surprise, electing to join his father as a member of the Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class. Jack, a tight end from Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, announced his commitment...
Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouilli has been suspended for the entire 2022 season, he announced today. In a statement released on Twitter, Nouilli explained that he failed a drug test, rendering him ineligible. It's not clear what Nouilli tested positive for. The Frankfurt, Germany native will remain a member of...
Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll four-star EDGE Wilky Denaud is down to four schools in his recruitment, he announced on Friday morning. Denaud is the No. 311 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 37 EDGE and the No. 58 senior player in the state of Florida.
Scott Frost just can't catch a break. One of his starters on the offensive line will miss the entire 2022 season because of a suspension. Nebraska starting offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili announced this Saturday that he's been suspended for the entire 2022 season. Nouili failed a drug test and has...
A well-respected member of the college football coaching community is leaving the game as UAB coach Bill Clark announced his retirement. The coach cited chronic and severe back problems as the reason he's leaving the game. "Retiring as the UAB head football coach is the hardest decision I've ever ...
A former Clemson running back has reportedly re-entered the NCAA transfer portal. Demarkcus Bowman is back in the portal, according to multiple reports. As a redshirt freshman at Florida last season, (...)
NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
The Manning family exercised caution with Arch Manning’s recruitment. Until the family felt he was ready, Arch was in many ways off limits on the recruiting trail. The young mad was encouraged to make sure Texas was the right choice before picking the Longhorns. According to Jeff Duncan, a columnist for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, Cooper Manning told his son to sleep on his potential commitment to Texas before announcing. Duncan noted that the next morning Arch confidently committed.
Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
Idaho State football coach Davonte’ Neal was arrested yesterday on a warrant out of Maricopa County in Arizona. Neal the Idaho State defensive backs coach was booked on charges that include first degree murder and drive-by shooting in connection with a November 2017 death of Bryan Burns. Neal was...
ESPN this week released its top 25 future power rankings for college football (subscription required), projecting the best 25 teams in the nation over the next three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024). ESPN evaluated (...)
One year ago, Mike Bianco was interviewing for the LSU (his alma mater) head coaching job – a move that left a sour taste in a lot of Ole Miss faithful’s mouths. Now that Bianco has led the Rebels back to the College World Series for the first time since 2014, all seems to be forgiven.
Nebraska is looking to put in some great work on the in-state recruiting trail for 2023, and the Huskers landed another key commitment on Friday. This time, the pledge came from Maverick Noon, a 6-foot-4 and 225 lb. Edge prospect out of Elkhorn South High School in Omaha. Noonan had drawn a host of Power 5 offers from across the country, including from Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota from the B1G.
Ole Miss is on the verge of winning its first College World Series title in Omaha, and if the Rebels are able to pull it off, there will be plenty of fans in Omaha to see it. If you watched Game 1 of the College World Series final between Ole Miss and Oklahoma, you might have thought that it was a Rebels home game at Swayze Field. That was especially apparent when Ole Miss hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the late innings, resulting in the fans in the outfield stands to very visibly celebrate as the victory came closer.
Comments / 0