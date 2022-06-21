ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Five college quarterbacks with the most to prove in 2022

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
All Cardinal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVfVo_0gHiSnpf00

Who is facing the most pressure?

The college football offseason was headlined by quarterbacks all over the country moving around thanks to the transfer portal.

Regardless of why, they're a handful of transfers that put a ton of pressure on themselves by making the move. Not to mention, there are also a handful of returning quarterbacks that have a lot to prove.

In an era when the position is played at the highest level, you only get so many chances to prove that you belong before your replacement is under center. Playing the quarterback position is already stressful enough due to the fact it is arguably the most important position in sports, but when you have a fan base which in some cases at the college level is a whole entire state cheering you on things can get tense quickly.

There is nothing worse than losing the support of your fanbase like we saw with Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, and for some players across the country like Stanford's Tanner McKee they need to show not only their fan base but the rest of country that their once high ranking was warranted.

While this list could really be in the 20-30 range, I decided to focus on the five quarterbacks in 2022 that I think have the most to prove based on program expectation's, recruiting rankings, or just expectations for that player in general. If your favorite quarterback is included as apart of this ranking, it is not to say they aren't good but that they do have some pressure to prove themselves. The same can be said if your favorite quarterback is not included, it is not because they aren't as talented but quarterbacks like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have already shown that they are among the best gunslingers in the country.

Let's take a look at the five quarterbacks with the most to prove in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UB3L9_0gHiSnpf00

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

After being a highly touted recruit, Spencer Rattler was expected to continue Oklahoma's train of successful quarterbacks following the likes of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts. While Rattler wasn't able to help lift Oklahoma to the success that those three did, he was no slouch by any means. Rattler earned 1st Team All-Big 12 honors, MVP of the Big 12 Championship Game, and finished with a 9-2 record in his first season as the starter. If it weren't for his struggles against Texas this past season, there is a chance that he would have held on to the starting job at Oklahoma rather than being benched in favor of Caleb Williams.

Rattler went into 2021 as a Heisman favorite, potential first overall pick in the NFL Draft, and viewed as someone who should be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. However, he finished the season as a backup whose own fans were booing. Rattler has since transferred to South Carolina where he along with the other talented transfers are expected to help take the program to heights it hasn't seen in a while.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUPMP_0gHiSnpf00

J.T. Daniels, West Virginia

After enrolling at USC early because the high school level was simply to easy for him, J.T. Daniels was expected to lead the Trojans back to prominence. He quickly found success at the college level during his first season, and the expectations for him grew going into his second season. However, injuries derailed him from truly reaching his potential at USC and also gave way for Kedon Slovis to take over as the starter. Daniels then made his way to Georgia where he was viewed as the missing piece for the Bulldogs who were longing for a championship.

Unfortunately for Daniels, another injury sidelined him and allowed for the rise of Stetson Bennet who would go on to guide the Bulldogs to a championship. Daniels is now on his third school of his career after his transfer to West Virginia, which is a program looking to take that next step in the Big 12. This season will give Daniels another chance to be the face of a program if he can remain healthy, and may also give him a chance to get back in the good graces of NFL scouts.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner McKee, Stanford

The first and only non-transfer on the list, Tanner McKee might be shouldering the most underrated pressure in the country. After being ranked highly in a class that features two NFL quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, McKee is looking to establish himself as one of the premier passers in the country.

PFF ranked him as QB3 in this upcoming draft class behind Young and Stroud, but he has yet to show he can consistently be healthy and make smart choices. McKee's first five starts saw him complete 65% of his passes on 7.2 yards per attempt, while throwing for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions as he led Stanford to a 3-2 record. After getting banged up, McKee would begin to struggle the rest of the way as he threw just four more touchdowns, throw seven interceptions, and was sacked 17 times while the team would go on to lose the remains games on the schedule. McKee is playing to not only improve his stock, but to revitalize a down Stanford program, and maybe even to save David Shaw's job.

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awtlA_0gHiSnpf00

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers might have the most to prove out of anyone on this list due to the fact he held a perfect rating as a recruit and we haven't seen a college pass from him. Ewers re-classified and went to Ohio State a year early in order to cash in on NIL deals, but now he is being tasked with resurrecting a Texas program that has been fighting off mediocrity demons for nearly a decade.

Ewers has yet to be announced as the starter, but outlets everywhere having been tabbing him as the starter since the spring game and maybe even before that. His pressure might be different than the rest due to the fact the program is expected to be a blue blood of college football, and hasn't been able to have the on-field performance to match that status. No one should envy the pressure he is feeling, but if he does succeed and prove to be one of the nation's elite people will envy the praise he will receive.

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ProC_0gHiSnpf00

Caleb Williams, USC

The former Sooner who helped run Spencer Rattler out of town is now with his coach from Oklahoma at USC. Caleb Williams headlines a USC team that rebuilt through the transfer portal, and the national expectation is for this team to be contenders right away. Williams himself was viewed as possibly being the best quarterback in the country while at Oklahoma, but now that he is at a new program it feels fair to say that he will have to prove that again.

It helps that he got a major weapons upgrade, and the Pac-12 as a whole won't be a stiff from top to bottom as the Big 12. While Williams easily could have been left off this list it seems that him transferring to USC along with the bad taste that he and Lincoln Riley's shenanigans this offseason created, that the media and college football fans alike will be ready to criticize any slip up he has . Williams essentially has to re-prove that he is one of the best, and now he will be doing so in a villain role.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals What Eli Told Him After His Decision

Arch Manning's recruitment finally came to an end this past week when he committed to Texas. Manning committed to the school over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Clemson, and many more. He's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to make quite an...
NFL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach's Son Announces Commitment

Jack Fitzgerald, the son of longtime Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, has announced his college commitment decision. His choice comes as no surprise, electing to join his father as a member of the Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class. Jack, a tight end from Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, announced his commitment...
WILMETTE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Nebraska Starting OL Announces He's Suspended For 2022 Season

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouilli has been suspended for the entire 2022 season, he announced today. In a statement released on Twitter, Nouilli explained that he failed a drug test, rendering him ineligible. It's not clear what Nouilli tested positive for. The Frankfurt, Germany native will remain a member of...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

4-star EDGE Wilky Denaud down to four schools

Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll four-star EDGE Wilky Denaud is down to four schools in his recruitment, he announced on Friday morning. Denaud is the No. 311 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 37 EDGE and the No. 58 senior player in the state of Florida.
FORT PIERCE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#Stanford
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Manning's advice to Arch on his college decision

The Manning family exercised caution with Arch Manning’s recruitment. Until the family felt he was ready, Arch was in many ways off limits on the recruiting trail. The young mad was encouraged to make sure Texas was the right choice before picking the Longhorns. According to Jeff Duncan, a columnist for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, Cooper Manning told his son to sleep on his potential commitment to Texas before announcing. Duncan noted that the next morning Arch confidently committed.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands 2023 commitment from key in-state Edge prospect

Nebraska is looking to put in some great work on the in-state recruiting trail for 2023, and the Huskers landed another key commitment on Friday. This time, the pledge came from Maverick Noon, a 6-foot-4 and 225 lb. Edge prospect out of Elkhorn South High School in Omaha. Noonan had drawn a host of Power 5 offers from across the country, including from Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota from the B1G.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Mike Bianco, Tim Elko open up on the impact of Ole Miss fans at CWS

Ole Miss is on the verge of winning its first College World Series title in Omaha, and if the Rebels are able to pull it off, there will be plenty of fans in Omaha to see it. If you watched Game 1 of the College World Series final between Ole Miss and Oklahoma, you might have thought that it was a Rebels home game at Swayze Field. That was especially apparent when Ole Miss hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the late innings, resulting in the fans in the outfield stands to very visibly celebrate as the victory came closer.
OMAHA, NE
All Cardinal

All Cardinal

San Francisco, CA
19
Followers
22
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinal brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Stanford athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/stanford

Comments / 0

Community Policy