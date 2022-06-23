ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside events planned to honor victims

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

A year after Surfside condo collapse, several events planned to remember victims 01:14

SURFSIDE - One year after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside that claimed the lives of 98 people, a number of public and private events are planned to honor the victims.

It happened just south of 88th Street on Collins Avenue.

Many events are private but a few are open to the public.

The First Lady of the US, Dr. Jill Biden will be in town to attend a memorial.

The tributes begin at 1:22 a.m., which was the time of the collapse on June 24th of last year. There will be a private family vigil.

There are two events that are open to the public.

The first, at 10 a.m., will be a public memorial at the Surfside site.

Then, at 7:30 p.m.,  there will be a special Mass of remembrance at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach.

The Mayor of Surfside has said the town will not forget what happened.

