ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Yelp names Top 100 Florida restaurants - and 26 are in Broward and Palm Beach counties

By Phillip Valys, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IyMjX_0gHiSDFd00
The Rabbit Hole, a vegan restaurant where chef Samuel Woods fires up tender spare ribs, Jamaican jerk wings, burgers and cheesesteaks into plant-based gold, ranked No. 8 on Yelp's just-released "Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida." Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The almighty Yelp algorithm has spoken — again — and, if you believe the rankings, 26 Broward and Palm Beach county restaurants live on the website’s just-released “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida.”

The list, announced by the crowdsourced review site on Tuesday, rated these eateries based on multiple criteria, such as counting the volume and high ratings of user reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022. On its website, the Sunshine State-centric list represents “Yelp’s first-ever guide” to Florida dining, listing “the best places to chow down on a wide range of cuisines — including Cuban, Colombian, Italian, Korean, Ethiopian, Lebanese, and many more.”

So which restaurant did Yelp readers declare top banana? That would be Coral Gables’ Fratellino Ristorante , an Italian comfort-food stronghold on Miracle Mile with more than 1,000 five-star reviews.

More than a quarter of Yelp’s top 100 Florida eateries reside in Broward and Palm Beach counties, and the choices are both noteworthy and head-scratching. Highlights include The Rabbit Hole in Pompano Beach (No. 8), where Detroit native chef Samuel Woods turns tender spare ribs, Jamaican jerk wings, burgers and cheesesteaks into plant-based gold .

There is also Laotian-Thai eatery Larb Thai-Isan in Fort Lauderdale (No. 18); Peruvian sandwicherie J28 Sandwich Bar in Hollywood (which also ranked No. 28), a favorite of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri ; and Ovlo Eats in Plantation (No. 29), an acclaimed salads and sandwich shop.

This is where the head-scratching part comes in ... Rejoice Café in Tamarac (No. 12) and Poke Jay in Boca Raton (No. 16) boast a combined 301 reviews on Yelp’s platform, while Larb Thai-Isan – ranked lower than both – has 336 reviews. And how does Tiffin Box (No. 24) rank even lower despite nearly 400 reviews? And does 2nd Street Bagels and Deli in Boca Raton (No. 95) really out-bagel every bakery in the state with its scant 84 reviews, much less South Florida?

Below, find the list of Broward and Palm Beach county winners of Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida.” Read the full list here .

8. The Rabbit Hole, Pompano Beach

12. Rejoice Café, Tamarac

16. Poke Jay, Boca Raton

18. Larb Thai-Isan, Fort Lauderdale

24. Tiffin Box, West Palm Beach

26. The Etna Rosso, Fort Lauderdale

27. La Perla Di Pompano, Pompano Beach

28. J28 Sandwich Bar, Hollywood

29. Ovlo Eats, Plantation

42. Magnolia Caffee, Fort Lauderdale

46. Hangry Al’s, Pembroke Pines

48. Escargot Bistro, Oakland Park

50. Amy’s French Bakery & Bistro, Pompano Beach

57. Louie K Subs / Club Sandwich, Sunrise

62. Mestizo Peruvian Cuisine, West Palm Beach

67. Salimar Ceviche Bar, Oakland Park

68. Sovereign — Poke, Boba, Asian Kitchen, Plantation

72. Los Bocados, Parkland

75. Clary’s Corner Cafe, Lake Worth Beach

79. Casareccio, Pompano Beach (temporarily closed but scheduled to reopen on Nov. 4, 2022)

86. Kay Rico Coffee, Hollywood

90. Veg Eats Foods, Delray Beach

95. 2nd Street Bagels and Deli, Boca Raton

96. American Coffee Shop, Oakland Park

98. The Gyro Grill, Plantation

99. Krakatoa Indonesian Cuisine, Hollywood

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Florida

If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What will $1 million buy you in Boca Raton?

This story is part of an ongoing series looking at homes priced at $1 million in different neighborhoods in South Florida. For buyers looking for a quiet, suburban environs offering luxury homes, close proximity to the ocean and solid dining spots, Boca Raton emerges as a prime area. The town is also centrally located to West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Adding to the cache are shopping and ...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Restaurants
State
Florida State
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Oakland Park, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Restaurants
West Palm Beach, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Restaurants
Broward County, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach County, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Coral Gables, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Broward County, FL
Food & Drinks
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Palm Beach County, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
click orlando

Miss Seminole County is crowned Miss Florida, will represent state in national competition

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Miss Seminole County has been selected to represent Florida in the next Miss America Competition. 26-year-old Lindsay Bettis won the title in what was her seventh time vying for it, donning the tiara on stage Saturday night at the RP Funding Center’s Youkey Theatre in Lakeland in her final year of eligibility, according to a news release.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sunday calendar: Entertainment and community events starting June 26

These are reader-submitted public events, virtual and in-person. CDC physical distancing and other guidelines may apply. Use the contact information to verify details. Programs and activities subject to change without notice. Free Our Seas & Beyond presents Flotsam Fauna, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26-Sept. 5. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. 954-473-2955. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bistro#Vegan#Food Drink#Jamaican#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns#Broward#Cuban#Colombian#Italian#Korean#Ethiopian#Lebanese
Palm Beach Daily News

Hallmark, Lifetime movie superfans celebrate campy classics at West Palm Beach convention

WEST PALM BEACH — Christmas in July came one month early Saturday as Hallmark Channel movie buffs, soap opera super fans and daytime sitcom devotees gathered in West Palm Beach at the RomaDrama Live! convention.  There, they bought merchandise, listened to producers speak about casting and working with actors, and encountered their favorite silver screen stars.  For Sally...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rallies planned across South Florida in response to SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision

Rallies are cropping up around South Florida in response to the Supreme Court decision that ended constitutional protections for abortion on Friday. Current details for the rallies, today and in the future: Fort Lauderdale Where: Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale When: 6 p.m. today A sister rally in Fort Lauderdale is scheduled for: Where: Fort Lauderdale Federal Courthouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Endorsement: Lorena Mastrarrigo would diversify Broward bench

Every once in awhile, a Broward judgeship becomes open and capable candidates appeal to voters on their own merits, not by tearing down an opponent. It happens so seldom that it deserves recognition. Such is the case in a Broward race between long-time family lawyer Denise Kistner of Fort Lauderdale and Lorena Veronica Mastrarrigo, a Broward deputy chief assistant public defender. Both lawyers ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton teen granted wish for customized golf cart

A Boca Raton teenager had his wish granted Sunday by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. Ari Manevitch, 17, suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy. His wish was for a street-legal golf cart customized with lots of lights and a sound system his family can use when they are camping and spending time together.
BOCA RATON, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Port St. Lucie, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Try their mushroom burgers, legendary crab cakes, and delectable shrimp sandwiches. You haven't lived until you've tried this bar's ample vanilla custard, perfectly made pecan pie, or exquisite caramel cheesecake. The wine range is extensive, ensuring that every customer will find something to their liking. A great caramel latte, a sensational sourdough drink, or some magnificent latte macchiato can be had here. See how attentive the staff is for yourself. Their excellent service is a well-known perk.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Water Treatment Dates Set, May Taste Weird In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Readers serviced by Palm Beach County water can expect water to taste a bit strange throughout July. Water Utilities is preparing to flush the lines. BocaNewsNow.com, constantly surprised by the number of people who have absolutely no idea where […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boynton Beach Garage

Body Found In Car, In Garage. PBSO Investigating… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a vehicle in a garage in Boynton Beach. PBSO issued this statement Sunday morning about the investigation. PBSO Official […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
University of Florida

Provide for Wildlife- The Malachite Butterfly

Article by UF/IFAS Extension Broward County Urban Horticulture Agent Lorna Bravo. Our urban yards are the first line of defense to protect local wildlife. Have you ever thought about what happens when a native wooded area is cleared for a building site? What happens to the creatures living in or visiting this area when the trees and undergrowth are removed? The insects that fed on plants growing in the woods are gone. The birds no longer have a reason to look here for food like caterpillars and other insects because their food plants are gone. If you want to have bees, butterflies, birds, and more visit your garden, you must support their food life cycle. As urban areas rapidly increase worldwide, our urban yards are the first defense line preserving Florida’s fragile environment. How do we do this? Invite plants with nectar sources in your yard—select plants with seeds, fruit, flowers, or berries. This month we are featuring the malachite butterfly and its beautiful life cycle.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy