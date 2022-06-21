ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Music Month: The Best of Black House Music

By paigeboyd
 5 days ago

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Recently, you may have noticed an influx of fast beats, danceable melodies, and the like. From Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind album to Beyoncé’s new single, “Break My Soul,” it appears that House music is making a comeback. However, it never really left.

The genre of House originates in Chicago in the late 70s and early 80s. Legendary DJs like Frankie Knuckles (pictured), Ron Hardy, and more rocked the club scene with a mixture of addictive bass and hi-hats, synthesizer riffs, and repetitive vocal samples. It didn’t take long for House to go global, with Black artists at the forefront.

While we now have the dominance of EDM, techno, and Afrobeats on the charts, and more mainstream artists adopting the style, we definitely shouldn’t forget about our House roots.

Here are some House favorites that you may (or may not) know about!

1. Frankie Knuckles – The Whistle Song

2. Ron Hardy – Sensation

3.

4. Crystal Waters – Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)

5. Robin S. – Show Me Love

6. CeCe Peniston – Finally

7. Black Box (with Martha Wash) – Everybody, Everybody

*Note: Martha Wash is the lead vocalist on this song. Black Box actually used her voice and replaced her in the video with…whoever that Black lady is. That led to Martha suing the group…but that’s a different story for a different day.

8. C+C Music Factory (With Martha Wash) – Gonna Make You Sweat

*Note: Yep, that’s Ms. Wash’s voice again. And yep, she sued C+C too.

9. Jomanda – Got a Love For You

10. Jungle Brothers – I’ll House You

11. Queen Latifah – Come Into My House

12. Janet Jackson – Throb

13. CeCe Peniston – We Got a Love Thang

14. Crystal Waters – 100% Pure Love

*Note: A fun fact for you! Late actor Michael K. Williams (yes, Omar from The Wire ) is a backup dancer in the video. See if you can find him!

15. Fast Eddie – Let’s Go

16. Frankie Knuckles – Your Love

Comments / 0

#Black Music#Edm Music#House Music#Black House#Black Box#Racism#Crystal Waters#Music Factory
