Rob Gronkowski Announces Retirement From NFL, Again

His Colorado Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup in six games Sunday night over the Lightning at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, winning 2-1 to claim their first championship since 2001. The victory comes only months after his Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, making Kroenke the first sports team owner to win a Super Bowl and another major pro sports title in any given calendar year.
Toss in a recent National Lacrosse League title from his Colorado Mammoth– the team’s second–...
