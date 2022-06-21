Rob Gronkowski Announces Retirement From NFL, Again

Click here to read the full article. It has been quite a year thus far for billionaire sports team owner Stan Kroenke. His Colorado Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup in six games Sunday night over the Lightning at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, winning 2-1 to claim their first championship since 2001. The victory comes only months after his Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, making Kroenke the first sports team owner to win a Super Bowl and another major pro sports title in any given calendar year. Toss in a recent National Lacrosse League title from his Colorado Mammoth– the team’s second–...

