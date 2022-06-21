Swan Lake Picnic Area closed due to flooding

From her vantage at park headquarters in West Glacier last week, Gina Kerzman said she “can’t complain” about the record rainfall and flood advisories that have swept through the Flathead Valley over the past week, prompting evacuations of low-lying residential areas and forcing closures at numerous fishing access sites, as well as delivering up to two feet of snow along the alpine stretches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, which plow crews are working to clear for summertime traffic.
Comments / 0