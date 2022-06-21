Study says South Dakota has the 8th slowest internet in the country

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issues a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. “The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”

