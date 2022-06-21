ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Study says South Dakota has the 8th slowest internet in the country

By Todd Epp
kelo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you think your internet is slow in South Dakota, a...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

USDA signs agreement with South Dakota

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with South Dakota under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will administer the program and procure and deliver...
AGRICULTURE
kelo.com

South Dakota to convene special session

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota will be taking action in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In response to the United States Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, Governor Kristi Noem and leaders in the South Dakota State Legislature jointly announced plans for a special session later this year to save lives and help mothers impacted by the decision.
POLITICS
kelo.com

Walz signs order to protect Minnesota abortion services

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state’s abortion services. Walz says his action should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota from facing legal consequences in other states. The reversal of Roe vs. Wade immediately halted most abortions in South Dakota and Wisconsin and enacted a trigger law to end abortions in North Dakota after 30 days. Walz vowed to reject requests to extradite individuals accused of committing acts related to reproductive health care that are not criminal offenses in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Firework season starts tomorrow, the time when most pets go missing is nearing too

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Firework season begins Monday. South Dakota state law allows fireworks, where permitted, through July 10th. The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society asks you to keep your pets safe while you celebrate Independence Day. They advise taking pets on walks well before dark, keep your windows and doors shut, and give pets a safe place to hide. Adding more pets go missing July 4th through the 6th than any other time of year, they recommend getting your pet microchipped before the 4th. Sioux Falls Area Humane Society offers public microchipping for $20. No appointment necessary.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
South Dakota State
kelo.com

South Dakota Republicans select nominees for the general election

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Republicans held their GOP convention in Watertown this week. Saturday was spent choosing candidates to represent the party in the general election this fall. According to the South Dakota Republican Party’s Facebook page, Marty Jackley won the nomination for Attorney General over DCI Director David Natvig. Delegates bumped incumbent Steve Barnett, and voted in Monae Johnson as nominee for Secretary of State. Larry Rhoden gets the Republican party’s nod for Lt Governor.
WATERTOWN, SD
kelo.com

S.D. GOP to decide AG, other nominees amid infighting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republicans are meeting to choose candidates for attorney general and other offices, with the impeachment conviction and removal of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hanging over the convention in Watertown. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley and Division of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig...
WATERTOWN, SD
kelo.com

S.D. ACLU statement on end of Roe v. Wade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota ACLU issued the following statement on the end of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Supreme Court issued a shameful ruling today overturning Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision recognizing the constitutional right to abortion nearly 50 years ago. The court’s decision means abortion is now a criminal act in South Dakota, thanks to a trigger law that’s been on the books since 2005.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
kelo.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issues a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. “The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy