ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Barksdale airman arrested for allegedly distributing child porn

By Daffney Dawson
KSLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, an airmen for Barksdale Air Force Base has been arrested for allegedly distributing “disturbing” child sexual abuse...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

DeSoto Parish youth goes missing

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — DeSoto Parish authorities are asking for help in locating a missing juvenile. D’Marcus Wyatt Jr., 15, stands 5′6″-5′7″ tall and weighs 165 pounds, the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post. No information has been provided about where...
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

Shreveport police respond to multiple calls about gunfire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Officers took three people into custody after gunfire erupted at a Shreveport apartment complex. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at The Jolie of Shreveport, an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Boulevard. Officers found...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man shot, killed outside west Shreveport gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man shot and killed outside a west Shreveport gas station. Dispatchers got the call at 11:33 p.m. on June 25 to the Shell gas station at the corner of W. 70th Street and Buncombe Road. That’s just off the Terry Bradshaw Passway.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting

Demonstrators gather in Texarkana to protest overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Funeral arrangements set for the late Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. The rally included a kid’s zone, the Bossier City Farmer’s Market, several retail vendors and various food spots.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KSLA

SPD: Missing 67-year-old woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department reported on Saturday (June 25) morning that a missing woman was found. Sherry Wyant, 67, was last seen leaving Shriner’s Hospital at Woodrow and Dowdell Streets. Police added that she was found safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Two dead after shooting in Natchitoches

Demonstrators gather in Texarkana to protest overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Funeral arrangements set for the late Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. The rally included a kid’s zone, the Bossier City Farmer’s Market, several retail vendors and various food spots.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Burn bans issued in several Texas counties

East Texas (KSLA) - With July 4th approaching, several burn bans are currently active in East Texas. With the heat at such high temperatures, several Texas counties are taking precautions by implementing burn bans. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says fireworks sales and the ability to light fireworks will continue...
EAST TEXAS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Barksdale Air Force Base#Bso
KSLA

Interstate 220 west back open following crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A crash in west Shreveport shut down Interstate 220 west just before the Cross Lake Bridge. Officials say an 18-wheeler rolled over, leaving the driver trapped inside. Multiple fire crews were able to free the driver from the vehicle. They were airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Funeral arrangements begin in Florida for Charlie Caldwell Jr.

PENSACOLA, Florida (KSLA) - The funeral arrangements began for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. in Florida on Friday, June 24. The procession began in Pensacola, Fla. at the Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home (710 N. De Villiers Street). It will continue until they arrive at the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport.
PENSACOLA, FL
KSLA

Day 2 of Red River Balloon Rally takes off!

The rally included a kid’s zone, the Bossier City Farmer’s Market, several retail vendors and various food spots. The incident occurred in the Brookshire’s Grocery parking lot on Line Avenue. Two dead after shooting in Natchitoches. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. An investigation is ongoing. SPD searching...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KSLA

Shreveport community reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma all have laws in place to ban most abortions. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, KSLA spoke with people on both sides of the issue to see what they had to say. “We’re also not surrendering....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SporTran also feeling pressure of rising gas prices

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Even if lawmakers vote to temporarily eliminate the gas tax, which would save most roughly 18 cents per gallon, concern is growing that this will save drivers very little and, in the end, end up driving gas prices up even more. And even though local...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Finally some heat relief and a bit more rain is on the way!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front is poised to move through the ArkLaTex bringing and end to the triple digit heat and slightly better chances for some rain. For today another Heat Advisory is in effect through 7pm. With the humidity it will feel like 105+ this afternoon in many areas. Plan on limiting any strenuous outdoor activities and drinking plenty of water.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Another day, another Heat Advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking yet another incredibly hot day with limited shower chances for the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the viewing area as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will once again surpass the 105 degree mark this afternoon. So please make sure you are plenty hydrated if you are heading to the Red River Balloon Rally today. Your weekend forecast continues to look sunny and hot with high temperatures likely surpassing 100 degrees along with limited if any chances for showers. Out best chance for rain comes next week on Monday when the tail end of a front will push into the region bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. While we could see a drop in the humidity Tuesday and Wednesday don’t expect much of a drop in temperatures as highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Less heat and a little more rain for the week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An early summer ‘cold’ front will pass through the ArkLaTex tonight. We’ll still be hot for the week ahead, but at least the triple digits will disappear for the time being. We’ll have several chances for seeing some rain as well, with showers and storms looking most widespread toward the end of the week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

GETTING ANSWERS: Who is most impacted by the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade stands to impact millions. According to the World Health Organization, around 73 million induced abortions take place worldwide each year. Data from the CDC shows women in their 20s account for a majority of abortions at just under 60 percent. Adolescents aged 18 to 19 accounted for the majority of adolescent abortions, at 70.2 percent.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy