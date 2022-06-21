ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Music Month: The Best of Black House Music

By paigeboyd
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, you may have noticed an influx of fast beats, danceable melodies, and the like. From Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind album to Beyoncé’s new single, “Break My Soul,” it appears that House music is making a comeback. However, it never really left. The genre of...

Disco and R&B pioneer Patrick Adams dies at age 72

(June 22, 2022) A generation (or two) of music fans danced the night away to his work, which never ceased to get us sweating. Today we say a sad goodbye to iconic songwriter, producer and arranger Patrick Adams, who has reportedly died at age 72, causes undisclosed. New York native...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Listen: A Temptations classic gets "slenderbodied"

(June 24, 2022) There aren't many songs more iconic than The Temptations 1971 #1 hit, "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)." The ballad became the incredible swan song for falsetto lead Eddie Kendricks, and, after "My Girl," perhaps the group's most revered cut. The creative indie pop duo, slenderbodies,...
MUSIC
Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' Single Sparks Drake House Music Debate

Beyoncé returned with her new single “Break My Soul” on Tuesday (June 21), serving up the first sample of her seventh studio album Renaissance ahead of its July 29 release. Sampling Big Freedia’s “Explode” and Robin S.’ “Show Me Love,” the Tricky Stewart and The-Dream-produced track is a dancefloor-ready anthem fit to soundtrack a post-pandemic summer.
CELEBRITIES
Hear H.E.R. Cover Sly and the Family Stone Classic ‘Dance to the Music’

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R. has dropped a lively cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s 1967 track “Dance to the Music.” The single appears on the upcoming soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru.  The song, produced by Jack Antonoff, sees H.E.R. singing the funk tune over a grooving melody led by bass, saxophones, and synths parts. “Dance to the Music” follows on the heels of “Turn Up the Sunshine,” a collaboration between Tame Impala and Diana Ross for the animated film’s forthcoming soundtrack, out July 1. That track was also produced by Antonoff, who wrote the song...
THEATER & DANCE
"Let It Whip" songwriter and producer Reggie Andrews dies

(June 24, 2022) The last 24 hours have been devastating for soul music fans, with multiple notable passings. And now we have found out that noted songwriter, producer and pianist Reggie Andrews has passed, causes undisclosed. Andrews is most noted for co-writing and producing the Grammy Award winning smash hit "Let It Whip" for The Dazz Band. He later became a music teacher at Locke High School in Los Angeles, California, where he served until 2010.
LOS ANGELES, CA
John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
Summer Walker Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

It's official – Summer Walker is going to be a mother of two!. "People asking me if I'm pregnant," she said on Live earlier this afternoon, responding to the speculation that's been floating around online since she delivered her most recent thirst traps. Theo Wargo/Getty Images. After taking a...
CELEBRITIES
Tamron Hall Wins Daytime Emmy Award in ‘Gothic Princess’ Dress & Hidden Heels

Click here to read the full article. Tamron Hall made her way to the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in a gothic-looking gown. The broadcast journalist and talk show host arrived at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys amongst a slew of other stars at the Pasadena Convention Center in Los Angeles on Friday. and saw big names like Drew Barrymore and Michael Bolton. Hall won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for “The Tamron Hall Show.” The TV personality wore a black floor-length tulle gown to the red carpet, appearing like a gothic princess. The gown had exaggerated tulle sleeves...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Summer Walker Covers One Of ESSENCE's June 2022 Digital Covers

The singer joins Lucky Daye as one of our latest cover stars. She talks about motherhood, soul music, ESSENCE Festival of Culture and more. To read Summer Walker’s full ESSENCE June 2022 digital cover and see all of the images from her photo shoot, head here: https://www.essence.com/summerwalker/. “It’s just...
CELEBRITIES
Rick Ross Celebrates Becoming a Grandfather For The 1st Time

Paris, France – Rick Ross has five children, and one of them has officially made him a grandfather. On Friday (June 24), the Maybach Music Group boss took to his Instagram Story with a post revealing the news. In the video shared throughout social media, Ross is hanging out...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
EDM
Music
'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
Janet Jackson Shares Throwback Photo Of Michael Jackson On The Anniversary Of His Death

Today (June 25), marks the 13th anniversary of Michael Jackson's death. In 2009, the world lost, what most considered to be, the King of Pop. He was also noted as one of the most prominent figures of the 20th century, creating music that is still being sung 'til this day. He left behind three children, eight siblings, and millions of fans.
MUSIC
Russell Wilson, Ciara wait in long lines to enter exclusive Cannes beach club

CANNES — Ciara and Russell Wilson 1, 2 stepped their way into exclusive beach club and restaurant La Guérite on the island of Sainte Marguerite in Cannes, France, but found themselves dealing with lines like the rest of the peasants.  “They had to wait in the queue like the rest of us!” a person shared.  Dressed in a tight blue knitted dress and barefoot, the “Level Up” singer and quarterback then perused boutique Poupette St Barth flanked by bodyguards and a personal photographer.  Ciara, 36, emerged from the shack-style, high-end boutique without having purchased anything, but did put her sky-high stilettos back on to walk the pebbled road.  Wilson, 33, stayed by his wife’s side to help her navigate the bumpy path back to a private boat that was docked and waiting for them to arrive. The high-profile couple previously attended Cannes Lions in 2019 when the pop star performed at a private Spotify x Hulu soirée at a villa as her hubby watched with their daughter, Sierra Princess, now 5. Ciara performed old-school hits such as “Goodies” and “1, 2 Step,” as well as tracks off her new album, “Beauty Marks,” including “Thinkin Bout You.” The pair also share 1-year-old son Win Harrison.
CELEBRITIES
Megan Thee Stallion Revives A Familiar ’90s Classic

Remember the striking cut-out dress that Julia Roberts wore in cult ’90s rom-com Pretty Woman? You know the one: the blue and white mini with side cut-outs and a metal ring at the centre of the torso. Creative director of Hunza G, Georgiana Huddart, loved the dress so much she released a version last summer – and Megan Thee Stallion is a fan.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lil Durk Walks Amiri Fashion Show At Paris Fashion Week

Durkio on the runway, relaxed. Lil Durk hits the runway for his modeling debut during this year’s Paris Fashion Week as he walks in the Amiri Fashion Show. Joining the likes of recent addition of hip hop stars adding “runway model” to their resume, like Jim Jones and Offset, Durk surprised PFW attendees with his participation in the collection’s Spring-Summer 2023 preview.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vanessa Simmons Plays With Texture in Feathered Blazer & Pointy Pumps For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. For the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premiere on Thursday night, many celebrities went with a variety of colors. Vanessa Simmons packed a punch with a blend of green, black, and denim — an unexpected combo for the event. She also wore this look for the House of BET, which is in celebration of the upcoming BET Awards. Before this event, the actress was seen wearing darker shades and earth tones, so she switched...
CELEBRITIES

