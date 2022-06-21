ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter

By Rueben Wright
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 2 days ago
A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty of manslaughter. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 21, was one of four men playing with an assault-style rifle in an apartment in the 6100 block of LaTierra...

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

