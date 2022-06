NEW YORK -- Plate umpire Mike Muchlinski left a game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees on Sunday two innings after taking a foul ball off his mask. Houston's Michael Brantley tipped Nestor Cortes' 92 mph fastball straight back into Muchlinski on the second pitch of the game on a hot, sunny day in the Bronx. Muchlinski staggered and was grabbed by catcher Jose Trevino, who helped the umpire steady himself.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO