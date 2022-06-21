ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beloved Texas Fruit Stand Won't Sell Famous Watermelons For First Time Ever

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you live in Texas , you've heard of Holder's Produce. Unfortunately this year, the beloved produce stand won't be selling its famous watermelons this summer — for the first time ever.

"We’re just as disappointed as everyone else. It’s just been kind of a perfect storm this year between the weather and my health issues," Holder's Produce owner Larry Holder , who was diagnosed with cancer in February, told KWTX . "I’m limited on what I can do: some days I can do a little bit, some days I can’t. (It’s) so frustrating, the one thing I’ve had to learn to do is 'let go.'"

Located on FM 933 in Waco, Holder's Produce has been around for over 50 years selling the "BEST" watermelons, cantaloupes, sugar queens and tomatoes. Holder said he sells about 10,000 watermelons a year. This year's lack of fruit, however, had nothing to do with Holder's health. He blames the weather .

"The weather has been just so terrible this year, hard on farmers, it’s reminiscent of 2011, a carbon copy, wind, dry wind, no rain, hot temperatures early ," Holder said. But when it's not the weather affecting the crop, it's animals. "On dry years like this, wildlife if just a number one problem, they have nothing to eat and so they feed on melons, they love watermelons, they love any kind of vegetable, and so we’ve just had a really tough time with them this year."

Right now, the only crop surviving at Holder's Produce are peppers. But hopefully this fall, the watermelons will be back !

"We’re just hoping we can get by this summer and maybe make it up to our customers in the fall, maybe a little past Labor Day. The hope is we get a little break in the weather and we can throw in a fall crop and maybe have some melons in September going into November," he said.

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.
Texas Wildfire west of Dallas burning nearly 12,000 acres

TEXAS - A wildfire west of Dallas in Palo Pinto County, being called the ‘Dempsey Fire’, is burning across 11,567 acres and is 18% contained as of June 26, Texas A&M Fire Forest Service (TAMFS) says. TAMFS announced Sunday afternoon that aircraft that has been positioned in the...
Silver carp is native to China discovered at Choctaw Creek in Grayson County.

Just when you thought the list of invasive pests to sneak into Texas couldn’t get any longer, it did. Silver carp, a prolific variety of freshwater carp native to China, were recently discovered in Choctaw Creek in Grayson County. The creek rises about 15 miles downstream from Lake Texoma near Sherman and runs northeast about 38 miles before dumping into the Red River along the Texas-Oklahoma border.
Killeen, Texas Murder from 2017 to Be Featured on TV Next Week

A Killeen, Texas murder from 2017 will make its way to the small screen next week on Investigation Discovery's "Fear Thy Neighbor". The show is in its 8th season and has been airing on Investigation Discovery since 2014. It features true crime stories of neighborhood feuds that turn deadly. Investigation Discovery's website describes the show:
Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
The Worst Towns in the Texas Panhandle To Live

When it comes to towns in the Texas Panhandle, what towns are the worst to live in?. I've been thinking about this, but I don't want to offend anyone about their great town. I would say take it with a grain of salt because it's all in jest. Hereford, Texas.
10 Hilarious Texas Laws That Make No Sense

Would have thought a state that craves so much independence would have so many rules and laws. We aren't talking about no speeding or stopping at stop signs, oh no, Texas has much bigger fish to fry than those. Because of a legal loophole, there are some outdated laws in...
3 Legendary Events That Happened in Texas

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that may be true when it comes to the state's history. From bloody battles to daring heists, Texas has seen its share of famous events. Here are just a few of the most notable moments in the Lone Star State's past.
