Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots top $600 million combined

By Dolan Reynolds
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Both Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have topped $600 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $290 million annuity that is worth $162.3 million in cash. The Powerball jackpot stands at a $312 million annuity that is worth $175.1 million in cash for Wednesday’s drawing.

The Powerball crossed the $300 million mark after no one won Monday’s jackpot.

Someone won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing with a ticket bought in Cary from the Snack Shop on N.C 55. The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website .

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

