PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is in jail after allegedly stabbing a couple after an argument in a Sunnyslope apartment complex Saturday morning. Phoenix police were called out to a stabbing at an apartment complex near 12th Avenue and Mountain View Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been stabbed several times. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and are reportedly still in serious condition as of Sunday morning.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO