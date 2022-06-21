ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, LA

Betty Jones James

By Crain and Sons Funeral Home
 5 days ago

The end of this life is the beginning of a New life, for the better, for sweeter, without sickness, pain, sorrow, and most of all no death. Only by faith can we know this life, and this is the life we all look forward to. Sister Henry Betty Jones...

Thomas Adrian Jenkins

Thomas Adrian Jenkins, 60, of St. Amant, LA, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA, on Wednesday, June 29, from 11 a.m. until celebration of his life at 1 p.m. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
SAINT AMANT, LA
Dustin Lane Ferguson

Dustin Lane Ferguson, 43, of Walker, LA, passed away, Saturday, June 24, 2022. Dustin was a graduate of Denham Springs High School in 1997 and was a long time resident of Livingston Parish. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Tuesday, June 28, from 4 p.m. until...
WALKER, LA
Brenda Gail Reid

Brenda Gail Reid gained her wings on June 24, 2022 in Mandeville, LA. She was born on October 31, 1954, in New Orleans, LA to the late Ernest Reid and Beverly Magee Reid. Brenda was the beloved sister of Tracy Reid, Tommy Reid, Roxie Reid (Kitty), Binky Reid (Lisa), Cathy Naquin (Arnold), Amanda Larriviere (Neil), Matthew Reid (Timmy), Lizzie Lott (Craig), Theresa Anthony, the late Johnny Reid, and Robert Reid. She was the loving aunt of numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Mildred Kraft Miller Bittick

Mildred Kraft Miller Bittick of Hammond, Louisiana, formerly of Ponchatoula, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born on Sunday, June 1, 1924, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Mildred was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rosary Altar Society, and American Legion Auxiliary. In her free time, she volunteered in the gift shop and made floral arrangements for over 37 years at North Oaks Medical Center. Mildred loved having her family over for morning coffee and lunch on Sundays. You could always count on her to have the sweetest tea you've ever tasted, and a cookie jar full of cookies for the great grandkids. She was an avid reader and loved working in her yard. Mildred will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Walter Green

Walter Allen Green, 67, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. Walter is survived by two daughters, Summer Green Allen of Bogalusa, LA and Lindsey Green of Bogalusa, LA; seven grandchildren, Jayci Allen, Davin Green, Caden Allen, Natalie Green, Peyton Green, Alivia Green, and Kingston Green; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Ann (Mike) Berner of Poplarville, MS and Janice (Mike) Halprin; two brothers, John (Suzie) Green of Mount Hermon, LA and Rickey (Julie) Green of Varnado, LA; his special cousin, Robert Boutwell; three special friends, Lisa Erwin, Tammy Hodge and Cathy Adams; and a host of nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
BOGALUSA, LA
Margaret Koles Lala

Margaret Koles Lala of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in Hammond on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born on Tuesday, April 5, 1927, in Montcleve, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Koles. She was a life long member of Holy...
HAMMOND, LA
Jessie Leroy Minton

Jessie Leroy Minton, 94, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge. Leroy served his country in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Massey DD-778. He was employed at Greenwell Springs Hospital and as a truck driver and mechanic for many years. He loved to hunt in the swamps around the Amite River growing up and enjoyed traveling. He made two trips to the western states and two to the eastern states including Niagra Falls. He was also an early adopter of digital cameras and printers since 2000. Leroy was also a cat lover and owned several Siamese cats over the years. But his true love was his beautiful wife of 70 years, Doris. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and friend to many and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Monday, June 27, from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Lee Minton; son, Roger Dale Minton; and brother, Freddie Minton; as well as nieces, nephews and other family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ruby Minton; and siblings, Donald, Inez, and Lucille. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Linden Joseph Raimer

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Linden Joseph Raimer, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 75. Linden was born on December 31, 1946, in New Orleans, LA. He graduated from McDonogh 35 and followed in his grandfather's footsteps becoming a master plumber and a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 60. Years later he became the director of building permits in St Tammany parish and later the director of field services at IAPMO, the International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials until his retirement in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bobby Hurst Patterson

Bobby Hurst Patterson passed away at home in Baton Rouge on Friday, June 24 at the age of 83. He was born October 29, 1938 in Heber Springs, AR. When he was 10, the family moved to El Centro, CA. He graduated from Central Union High School in El Centro at the age of 17, then attended San Diego State University. He was a proud veteran of the Army National Guard. In 1965, an opportunity to work as a technology consultant for NASA took him to Slidell, and he eventually settled in Baton Rouge. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Earlene (Hurst) and Harry Patterson. Bob is survived by his wife, Rosemarie McAnally Patterson; children Tracy and Ron Will of Santee, CA, Cary Patterson of Watson, Rochelle and Brian Meek of Ft. Myers, FL and Meghan and Lamar Poole of Baton Rouge; grandchildren Ren and Laney, Cressie and Taylor Patterson, Savannah Meek and Parker and Christian Poole. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Meghan and Lamar Poole on Sunday, June 26 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bob’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ronny Gerald Lopez

Ronny Gerald Lopez passed away on June 24, 2022 at the age of 82. Ronny was born on December 12, 1939 to father Manuel Lopez and mother Dialtha Lopez. He was a true outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and build things. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He loved to work on projects that included anything that he could fix up and make better. Working with his hands was his art. He wsa also the best equipment operator there was.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Learmia Listach Conerly

Learmia Listach Conerly, age 83, entered eternal rest peacefully on the afternoon of Tuesday June 21, 2022, at Hospice House of Slidell, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on July 7th, 1938, to Nora Listach and Annie Lee Gillie Listach. Learmia is survived by her...
MADISONVILLE, LA
Kyliee La'Cynthia Wesby

Kyliee Wesby, affectionally known as "Phat," answered the Master's call at the age of 7, on June 18, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge. Kyliee was a loving and sweet daughter, sister and touched so many lives no matter who she came into contact with. The family asks that you continue to pray with and for them during this time of loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Leadership Livingston salutes Class of 2022

The Leadership Livingston Class of 2022 graduated on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Leadership Livingston, a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, has been in place since 2012 and the class of 2022 is the tenth year of graduates. This latest graduating class, with 21 graduates, brings the total graduates to 237.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Patching begins this week on Wardline Road in Hammond

HAMMOND—Motorists may experience delays on Wardline Road this coming week as crews begin patching portions of the roadway. The project is part of the Regional Planning Commission’s “road rehab” program for South Tangipahoa Parish. Parish President Robby Miller, who serves on the RPC, said patching will begin Monday, June 27, and continue through Friday, July 1, weather permitting.
HAMMOND, LA
Virginia man arrested after pursuit with stolen vehicle in Slidell

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Virginia man following a chase, which occurred Friday afternoon near Slidell. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Mazda SUV near Powell Drive on U.S. Highway 11 in Slidell. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Virginia, failed to stop and instead initiated a high-speed pursuit down North Drive across Robert Road, turning eastbound on Gause Boulevard and wrecking on Military Road near Cross Gates. During the pursuit, the driver, 21-year-old Jamar Jones, intentionally rammed three Sheriff’s Office units, causing moderate to minor damage to the units. No deputies were injured.
SLIDELL, LA
Dion Grossnickle

North Cypress Fitness Center co-owner Dion Grossnickle gave the keynote speech for Leadership Tangipahoa graduation last night.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
Abortion is now banned in Louisiana. Here’s what you need to know.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday to uphold a Mississippi law, overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized that the right to liberty in the Constitution, which protects personal privacy, includes a woman's right to decide whether to continue a pregnancy. The 6-3 ruling returns decisions on abortions to the states.
LOUISIANA STATE

