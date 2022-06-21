Betty Jones James

Jessie Leroy Minton, 94, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge. Leroy served his country in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Massey DD-778. He was employed at Greenwell Springs Hospital and as a truck driver and mechanic for many years. He loved to hunt in the swamps around the Amite River growing up and enjoyed traveling. He made two trips to the western states and two to the eastern states including Niagra Falls. He was also an early adopter of digital cameras and printers since 2000. Leroy was also a cat lover and owned several Siamese cats over the years. But his true love was his beautiful wife of 70 years, Doris. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and friend to many and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Monday, June 27, from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Lee Minton; son, Roger Dale Minton; and brother, Freddie Minton; as well as nieces, nephews and other family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ruby Minton; and siblings, Donald, Inez, and Lucille. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO