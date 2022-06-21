ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angie, LA

Theodore Moses, Jr.

By Crain and Sons Funeral Home
an17.com
 5 days ago

Theodore Moses, Jr departed his life on June 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 21, 1955 to the late Delsie Bickham Moses and Theodore Moses, Sr in Angie, LA. Theodore received his early spiritual training at Pilgrim’s Rest Missionary Baptist Church and later united with Wesley Ray...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
an17.com

Walter Green

Walter Allen Green, 67, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. Walter is survived by two daughters, Summer Green Allen of Bogalusa, LA and Lindsey Green of Bogalusa, LA; seven grandchildren, Jayci Allen, Davin Green, Caden Allen, Natalie Green, Peyton Green, Alivia Green, and Kingston Green; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Ann (Mike) Berner of Poplarville, MS and Janice (Mike) Halprin; two brothers, John (Suzie) Green of Mount Hermon, LA and Rickey (Julie) Green of Varnado, LA; his special cousin, Robert Boutwell; three special friends, Lisa Erwin, Tammy Hodge and Cathy Adams; and a host of nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Brenda Gail Reid

Brenda Gail Reid gained her wings on June 24, 2022 in Mandeville, LA. She was born on October 31, 1954, in New Orleans, LA to the late Ernest Reid and Beverly Magee Reid. Brenda was the beloved sister of Tracy Reid, Tommy Reid, Roxie Reid (Kitty), Binky Reid (Lisa), Cathy Naquin (Arnold), Amanda Larriviere (Neil), Matthew Reid (Timmy), Lizzie Lott (Craig), Theresa Anthony, the late Johnny Reid, and Robert Reid. She was the loving aunt of numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

Kyliee La'Cynthia Wesby

Kyliee Wesby, affectionally known as "Phat," answered the Master's call at the age of 7, on June 18, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge. Kyliee was a loving and sweet daughter, sister and touched so many lives no matter who she came into contact with. The family asks that you continue to pray with and for them during this time of loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Margaret Koles Lala

Margaret Koles Lala of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in Hammond on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born on Tuesday, April 5, 1927, in Montcleve, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Koles. She was a life long member of Holy...
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogalusa, LA
City
Angie, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
an17.com

Mildred Kraft Miller Bittick

Mildred Kraft Miller Bittick of Hammond, Louisiana, formerly of Ponchatoula, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born on Sunday, June 1, 1924, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Mildred was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rosary Altar Society, and American Legion Auxiliary. In her free time, she volunteered in the gift shop and made floral arrangements for over 37 years at North Oaks Medical Center. Mildred loved having her family over for morning coffee and lunch on Sundays. You could always count on her to have the sweetest tea you've ever tasted, and a cookie jar full of cookies for the great grandkids. She was an avid reader and loved working in her yard. Mildred will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Learmia Listach Conerly

Learmia Listach Conerly, age 83, entered eternal rest peacefully on the afternoon of Tuesday June 21, 2022, at Hospice House of Slidell, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on July 7th, 1938, to Nora Listach and Annie Lee Gillie Listach. Learmia is survived by her...
MADISONVILLE, LA
an17.com

Pamela Janel Williams

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born August 2, 1971, in Kentwood, LA and was 50 years of age. Pam was a loving wife and mother. Family always came first! She loved going to the beach. Every chance she got she loved going out dancing with her husband. They would dance anywhere a good song was playing. Even while waiting in line at Cracker Barrel once. The last couple of years Pam and her husband traveled all over the country. She even got her feet wet in the Pacific Ocean in Northern California. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Ricky Williams; 3 daughters, Kayla, Kasey, and Krissy Williams; 1 son, Cole Williams; 1 grandson, Cohen Williams; 2 sisters, Jessie and Missy White; father, Richard White; grandmother, Lynell Vines. Preceded in death by her mother, Lynell White; great-aunt, Nettie Loving; grandparents, Marie and Enos White; grandfather, Odies Vines. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 and from 8:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Interment Hyde Cemetery, Chesbrough, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
KENTWOOD, LA
an17.com

Patching begins this week on Wardline Road in Hammond

HAMMOND—Motorists may experience delays on Wardline Road this coming week as crews begin patching portions of the roadway. The project is part of the Regional Planning Commission’s “road rehab” program for South Tangipahoa Parish. Parish President Robby Miller, who serves on the RPC, said patching will begin Monday, June 27, and continue through Friday, July 1, weather permitting.
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilgrim#Wesley Ray High School#Tx
an17.com

Leadership Livingston salutes Class of 2022

The Leadership Livingston Class of 2022 graduated on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Leadership Livingston, a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, has been in place since 2012 and the class of 2022 is the tenth year of graduates. This latest graduating class, with 21 graduates, brings the total graduates to 237.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Taylor Anthony

Assistant District Attorney Taylor Anthony at Thursday night's Leadership Tangipahoa graduation.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
an17.com

Virginia man arrested after pursuit with stolen vehicle in Slidell

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Virginia man following a chase, which occurred Friday afternoon near Slidell. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Mazda SUV near Powell Drive on U.S. Highway 11 in Slidell. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Virginia, failed to stop and instead initiated a high-speed pursuit down North Drive across Robert Road, turning eastbound on Gause Boulevard and wrecking on Military Road near Cross Gates. During the pursuit, the driver, 21-year-old Jamar Jones, intentionally rammed three Sheriff’s Office units, causing moderate to minor damage to the units. No deputies were injured.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy