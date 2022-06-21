Theodore Moses, Jr.

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born August 2, 1971, in Kentwood, LA and was 50 years of age. Pam was a loving wife and mother. Family always came first! She loved going to the beach. Every chance she got she loved going out dancing with her husband. They would dance anywhere a good song was playing. Even while waiting in line at Cracker Barrel once. The last couple of years Pam and her husband traveled all over the country. She even got her feet wet in the Pacific Ocean in Northern California. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Ricky Williams; 3 daughters, Kayla, Kasey, and Krissy Williams; 1 son, Cole Williams; 1 grandson, Cohen Williams; 2 sisters, Jessie and Missy White; father, Richard White; grandmother, Lynell Vines. Preceded in death by her mother, Lynell White; great-aunt, Nettie Loving; grandparents, Marie and Enos White; grandfather, Odies Vines. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 and from 8:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Interment Hyde Cemetery, Chesbrough, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

KENTWOOD, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO