George Gregory Keating

Mildred Kraft Miller Bittick of Hammond, Louisiana, formerly of Ponchatoula, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born on Sunday, June 1, 1924, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Mildred was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rosary Altar Society, and American Legion Auxiliary. In her free time, she volunteered in the gift shop and made floral arrangements for over 37 years at North Oaks Medical Center. Mildred loved having her family over for morning coffee and lunch on Sundays. You could always count on her to have the sweetest tea you've ever tasted, and a cookie jar full of cookies for the great grandkids. She was an avid reader and loved working in her yard. Mildred will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO