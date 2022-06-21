ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

George Gregory Keating

By Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home, Crematory
an17.com
 5 days ago

George Gregory Keating, 57, passed away...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Linden Joseph Raimer

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Linden Joseph Raimer, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 75. Linden was born on December 31, 1946, in New Orleans, LA. He graduated from McDonogh 35 and followed in his grandfather's footsteps becoming a master plumber and a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 60. Years later he became the director of building permits in St Tammany parish and later the director of field services at IAPMO, the International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials until his retirement in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Brenda Gail Reid

Brenda Gail Reid gained her wings on June 24, 2022 in Mandeville, LA. She was born on October 31, 1954, in New Orleans, LA to the late Ernest Reid and Beverly Magee Reid. Brenda was the beloved sister of Tracy Reid, Tommy Reid, Roxie Reid (Kitty), Binky Reid (Lisa), Cathy Naquin (Arnold), Amanda Larriviere (Neil), Matthew Reid (Timmy), Lizzie Lott (Craig), Theresa Anthony, the late Johnny Reid, and Robert Reid. She was the loving aunt of numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

Kyliee La'Cynthia Wesby

Kyliee Wesby, affectionally known as "Phat," answered the Master's call at the age of 7, on June 18, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge. Kyliee was a loving and sweet daughter, sister and touched so many lives no matter who she came into contact with. The family asks that you continue to pray with and for them during this time of loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Mildred Kraft Miller Bittick

Mildred Kraft Miller Bittick of Hammond, Louisiana, formerly of Ponchatoula, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born on Sunday, June 1, 1924, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Mildred was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rosary Altar Society, and American Legion Auxiliary. In her free time, she volunteered in the gift shop and made floral arrangements for over 37 years at North Oaks Medical Center. Mildred loved having her family over for morning coffee and lunch on Sundays. You could always count on her to have the sweetest tea you've ever tasted, and a cookie jar full of cookies for the great grandkids. She was an avid reader and loved working in her yard. Mildred will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
PONCHATOULA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogalusa, LA
Bogalusa, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
an17.com

Learmia Listach Conerly

Learmia Listach Conerly, age 83, entered eternal rest peacefully on the afternoon of Tuesday June 21, 2022, at Hospice House of Slidell, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on July 7th, 1938, to Nora Listach and Annie Lee Gillie Listach. Learmia is survived by her...
MADISONVILLE, LA
an17.com

Patching begins this week on Wardline Road in Hammond

HAMMOND—Motorists may experience delays on Wardline Road this coming week as crews begin patching portions of the roadway. The project is part of the Regional Planning Commission’s “road rehab” program for South Tangipahoa Parish. Parish President Robby Miller, who serves on the RPC, said patching will begin Monday, June 27, and continue through Friday, July 1, weather permitting.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Leadership Livingston salutes Class of 2022

The Leadership Livingston Class of 2022 graduated on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Leadership Livingston, a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, has been in place since 2012 and the class of 2022 is the tenth year of graduates. This latest graduating class, with 21 graduates, brings the total graduates to 237.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Virginia man arrested after pursuit with stolen vehicle in Slidell

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Virginia man following a chase, which occurred Friday afternoon near Slidell. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Mazda SUV near Powell Drive on U.S. Highway 11 in Slidell. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Virginia, failed to stop and instead initiated a high-speed pursuit down North Drive across Robert Road, turning eastbound on Gause Boulevard and wrecking on Military Road near Cross Gates. During the pursuit, the driver, 21-year-old Jamar Jones, intentionally rammed three Sheriff’s Office units, causing moderate to minor damage to the units. No deputies were injured.
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com

Taylor Anthony

Assistant District Attorney Taylor Anthony at Thursday night's Leadership Tangipahoa graduation.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
an17.com

Dion Grossnickle

North Cypress Fitness Center co-owner Dion Grossnickle gave the keynote speech for Leadership Tangipahoa graduation last night.
TANGIPAHOA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy