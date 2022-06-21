George Gregory Keating

Brenda Gail Reid gained her wings on June 24, 2022 in Mandeville, LA. She was born on October 31, 1954, in New Orleans, LA to the late Ernest Reid and Beverly Magee Reid. Brenda was the beloved sister of Tracy Reid, Tommy Reid, Roxie Reid (Kitty), Binky Reid (Lisa), Cathy Naquin (Arnold), Amanda Larriviere (Neil), Matthew Reid (Timmy), Lizzie Lott (Craig), Theresa Anthony, the late Johnny Reid, and Robert Reid. She was the loving aunt of numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Comments / 0