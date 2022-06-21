ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Carell reveals special Minions advance screening at Glastonbury

By Inga Parkel
 5 days ago

Steve Carell has revealed there will be a special advance screening for his forthcoming animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru at this week’s Glastonbury Festival.

The fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise acts as an origin story for Gru (voiced by Carell) and his Minions, telling the story of how the group came to existence to fight against unstoppable crime forces.

Pilton Palais, the festival’s cinema tent, shared a video on Twitter of Carell’s official announcement.

“Hello, Glastonbury. I’m Steve Carrell, and it is my pleasure to announce that my minions are bringing our new film, Minions: The Rise of Gru , to Glastonbury Festival on Friday 24 June,” he begins.

“Come along to the famous Pilton Palais tent for an extra special screening, and be one of those very first people in the UK to see it. I hope you enjoy the film and have an amazing time.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru releases in cinemas on 1 July.

The UK music festival – which begins tomorrow, 22 June and run until 26 June – recently confirmed The Chemical Brothers as a last-minute addition to the lineup .

You can find more information about other rumoured artists, as well as how to keep up to date on secret Glastonbury sets, here .

For this year’s full line-up and set times, read here .

You can also keep track of the weather at Worthy Farm here .

The Independent

The Independent

