Presidential Election

Former president blames January 6 allegations on ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 5 days ago

It was a phrase used to mock and try to silence Donald Trump ’s myriad of critics while he was in the White House .

Republicans and MAGA supporters delighted in their attribution of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS) alongside memes and merchandise that celebrated the drinking of “liberal tears.”

The twice-impeached president ’s 2020 election defeat by Joe Biden could have seen an end to the worn phrase.

But it lives on.

It has generally been used to belittle the mainstream media and opponents of Mr Trump on the left for hysterically reacting to anything done by the former reality TV star during his political career.

And it appears that with the House select committee on the January 6 riot well underway, that Mr Trump himself is not quite done with it yet.

“Well, the “crazed” (I’m leading in all the polls!) Democrats are coming at me on all fronts,” he posted on Truth Social on Monday.

“Even after years of beating them back on their lame-brained and fully debunked schemes of Russia, Russia, Russia, TWO Fake Impeachments, the NO COLLUSION Mueller Report and, to top it all, illegally spying on my campaign (& me!), including while I was in the Oval Office, they are now playing the ridiculous Insurrection Card - Same “sick” people each time. I guess it must be ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.’”

Mr Trump has been quick to roll out the phrase whilst under attack from opponents.

The then-president made textbook use of TDS in his wild six-page letter to Nancy Pelosi in 2019, in which he blasted the House Speaker as the House of Representatives moved towards his first impeachment over Ukraine.

“Everyone, you included, knows what is really happening. Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306-227), and you and your party have never recovered from this defeat,” he wrote.

“You have developed a full-fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement Syndrome and sadly, you will never get over it!”

The phrase has also been at the heart of some entertaining political spats, not directly involving Mr Trump.

Last November Senator Ted Cruz invoked TDS in an attack on Representative Liz Cheney, during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Mr Cruz told the right-wing host that Mr Trump had “broken” and “just shattered” the lawmaker from Wyoming, who has become one of the most outspoken critics of the former president.

“She hates Donald Trump so much that it just has overridden everything in her system,” he said.

”She’s lashing out at Trump and Republicans and everything, and she’s become a Democrat, and it’s sad to watch what has happened. It is Trump derangement syndrome,” said Mr Cruz.

Ms Cheney was savage in her response, telling CNN that Mr Cruz should perhaps have stood up for his wife in the face of attacks about her looks by Mr Trump during the 2016 GOP primary.

Mr Trump had also attacked Mr Cruz’s father, Rafael Cruz, and brought up a National Enquirer story linking him to Lee Harvey Oswald, the assassin of John F Kennedy.

“Trump broke Ted Cruz,” Ms Cheney told the network. ”A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

'Mitt Romney Republican' is now a potent GOP primary attack

Mitt Romney isn't up for reelection this year. But Trump-aligned Republicans hostile toward the Utah senator have made his name a recurring theme in this year's primaries, using him as a foil and derisively branding their rivals “Mitt Romney Republicans."Republicans have used the concept to frame their primary opponents as enemies of the Trump-era GOP in southeast Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The anti-tax group Club For Growth, among the most active super PACs in this year's primaries, used “Mitt Romney Republican” as the central premise of an attack ad in North Carolina's Senate primary.But nowhere are references to Romney...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Washington Post columnist sparks outrage for telling Americans to ‘stop complaining’ about inflation

Washington Post reporter Michelle Singletary has been criticised and sparked outrage for telling Americans to “calm down” and “stop complaining” about inflation in the United States.The personal finance columnist discussed the nation’s rising inflation rate while appearing on MSNBC on Wednesday. During her conversation, the television station’s anchor Chris Jansing mentioned a poll that had been done by Politico and Morning Consult. The poll showed that “38 per cent of Americans say they would rather see a recession than the inflation that we’re dealing with”.“I read that to mean that more than a third of Americans are so pressed...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley among 33 Republicans to oppose bipartisan gun legislation that passes the Senate

Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Rand Paul were among the majority of Republicans who voted against the first piece of gun legislation to pass the Senate in more than two decades, despite the fact that 15 Republicans--including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell--voted to pass it. In total, 33 Republicans voted against the legislation despite the fact that Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina negotiated on the legislation with Senators Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota did not vote.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian airstrikes hit Kyiv in ‘symbolic’ attack as G7 summit starts

Russia has launched airstrikes on the Ukraine capital Kyiv in a ‘symbolic’ attack as the G7 summit begins. Ukraine officials said 14 missiles were launched against the capital and the region on Sunday morning. Ukraine’s police chief, Ihor Klymenko, said on national television that five people had been wounded, and police later said one person was killed in the airstrikes. Before Sunday’s early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since June 5.Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told journalists that he believed “it is maybe a symbolic attack” ahead of this week’s NATO summit in Madrid.It comes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith call on Biden to declare public health emergency to protect abortion access

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith are among members of Congress urging President Joe Biden to declare a public health emergency after the US Supreme Court struck down abortion rights by overturning the landmark decision in Roe v Wade on 24 June.As Republican officials prepare to implement criminal anti-abortion laws and impose prison terms and heavy fines against providers and people who “aid and abet” an abortion, pressure is building on the White House and Congress to strengthen protections for people seeking an abortion – including people traveling out of state, who fear prosecution from law enforcement at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Backlash after Republican congresswoman calls Roe v Wade repeal a ‘victory for white life’

A US congresswoman has called the overturn of Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising the former president Donald Trump for his role. Mary Miller, a Republican representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday where she shared the stage with the former president. “President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said on stage, drawing cheers from the crowd of Trump supporters. Her comments soon drew anger...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she did not ask for pardon over Jan 6: ‘Gossip and lies’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at the January 6 select committee probing last year’s Capitol insurrection and accused it spreading “gossip and lies”.On Thursday, the select committee hearing revealed representatives Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert and Scott Perry were among Republican congressmen who asked former president Donald Trump to protect them from future prosecutions by granting them presidential pardons in the days immediately following the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January last year.Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to the president, was asked if Ms Greene contacted her about a pardon.Ms Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

