Bobby Finke tells Himself to “Settle through the Pain” on last 50 of 800 Free

By Anya Pelshaw
swimswam.com
 5 days ago

LCM (50-meter format) The US increased their medal count on night four earning another three gold medals and one bronze medal. Beginning the exciting night was distance freestyler Bobby Finke who won the men’s 800 freestyle. Finke broke his own American Record swimming a time of 7:39.36 tonight. Finke was behind...

swimswam.com

swimswam.com

2022 World Championships: Day 7 Finals Preview

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) It’s time for Day 7 of the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest. In this session, there will be the finals of the women’s 50 butterfly, men’s 50 freestyle, men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 200 backstroke, mixed 4×100 freestyle relay, and the women’s 800 freestyle.
Person
Nic Fink
swimswam.com

Italy, Ukraine Cap Impressive Week of Artistic Swimming with Golds on Final Day

June 17-25, 2022 (artistic swimming) The last two artistic swimming competitions wrapped up on Saturday at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero began the final day by winning their second gold medal of the week in the mixed duet free, which helped Italy finish with the most points and earn the overall winner honor. It’s the first gold in this event for Minisini, who took bronze in 2015 and silver at the past two Worlds. The duo scored 90.9667 points to top the podium, a little more than a point ahead of Japanese siblings Tomoka Sato and Yotaro Sato (89.7333). The Chinese pair of Haoyu Shi and Yiyao Zhang claimed bronze with 88.4 points, marking the nation’s first medal in a mixed duet event. The podium finish continued China’s streak of medaling in every event they competed in at Worlds.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Asia Recap, Day 8: Continent Shut Out Of Final Day Medals

LCM (50-meter format) Although the continent of Asia enjoyed multiple medal-winning days here in Budapest, the key nations of China, Japan and South Korea came up empty-handed to close out the 2022 World Championships. On the 8th and final day of competition, the highest-placed Asian athlete was represented by Qianting...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Chaos in Lake Lupa as Europe Sweeps Opening Open Water Mixed Relay Medals

2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships – Open Water Swimming. The first open water race of the 2022 World Championships was chaos at FINA’s new preferred open water venue. The former home of open water in Barcelona at Baloton has been eschewed for the more convenient Lake Lupa – an artificial body of water made out of an old quarry.
WORLD
