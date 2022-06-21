Bears brawl inside South Lake Tahoe carport

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A home in South Lake Tahoe was the host to a brawl of the ages when two bears were caught on camera squaring off inside of the home's carport.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Homeowner Lisa Quick told ABC13 that when she woke up to the noise, she knew it was a 'mad bear' immediately.

"I see bears every single day, but we've never had them fight before," Quick added.

The video has since gone viral and shows the two bears going back and forth for reasons unknown. No one was injured due to the incident.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram