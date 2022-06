On June 10, 2022, at the age of 93, Ivan Paul Shuff passed away peacefully in his home with his longtime caregiver by his side. Ivan was born on June 10, 1929, the son of Alfred and Pazie (LeDoux) Shuff of Eunice, Louisiana. A native of Eunice himself, Ivan was a long-time resident of Baker, Louisiana at the time of his passing.

