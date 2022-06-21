ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eW1gu_0gHiGTPp00
Photo: Getty Images

Southern food provides comfort in so many ways. From the cornbread and collard greens to the homemade mac n' cheese and fried meats, you simply cannot go wrong with the taste of "famous southern hospitality."

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spot in each state. The website states, "We've gone (virtually) across the country to find the best spots for you to get some soul food without having to leave your state. Without further ado, here's the best Southern food spot in every state."

The best southern food spot in Arizona is Stacy's Off Da Hook BBQ and Soul Food in Phoenix. So what sets this eatery apart from the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Based on the online reviews of Stacy's , the food is just as "off da hook" as it claims to be. The reviewers went crazy over the catfish and fried okra. You might say they "drank the Kool-Aid"—literally because Stacey's also serves Kool-Aid."

Click here to check out the full list of the best southern food spot in each state.

Comments / 0

Related
West Valley View

Buckeye woman crowned TOPS queen

Buckeye resident Amy Sather has been crowned Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) 2021 Arizona and International Queen after shedding 159 pounds, more than any other TOPS female member in the United States and Canada. TOPS, a nonprofit weight loss, education and support organization, has been fighting obesity since its founding...
BUCKEYE, AZ
West Valley View

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
12news.com

Can't beat this heat: June 26 was Phoenix's hottest day in history!

PHOENIX — Editor's note: the attached video is from a 2020 broadcast, given ages may not be accurate. Today's set to be hot, but it's not the hottest we've ever seen. In fact, today's date marks the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix! Jun. 26, 1990 was one for the history books.
PHOENIX, AZ
momcollective.com

10 Great Valley Salads to Savor This Summer

It’s summertime in the Valley once again, and if you’re like me, you start craving cool, crisp salads to enjoy for a lunch or dinner meal out. We may be challenged by our triple-digit temps this time of year, but lucky for us, the Valley has lots of options when it comes to finding a great salad.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Soul Food#Southern Hospitality#Catfish#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Getty Images Southern#Mac N#The Kool Aid
travelawaits.com

5 Luxurious Farm-To-Spa Experiences In Arizona

One of the things I like to do when traveling in the Southwest is to enjoy local spa treatments because they incorporate indigenous ingredients you can’t usually find anywhere else in the U.S. They’re called “farm-to-spa” experiences, and they offer unique treatments that heal the body and soul with desert-inspired botanicals like prickly pear, aloe oil, citrus, and cactus flower. Native American traditions are also popular in these Arizona spa treatments, providing inspiration for distinctive healing therapies.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Chain Opening New Location Downtown

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is opening.Jacinto Diego/Unsplash. Certain restaurants, for one reason or another, have an almost cult-like following. Sometimes it is the exclusivity of the restaurant, where it does not open in certain areas of the country. Other times it simply stands above the competition in the quality of what it provides. For many on the East Coast, there is almost an elusive memory of In-N-Out, simply because the chain doesn’t exist on that side of the country. Others might think of the Sonics they once visited as a kid, but now the chain doesn’t exist where they live. Whatever the reason may be, one such chain restaurant with a massive following is opening a new location right in the heart of downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Historic EV restaurant moves to Chandler

It’s not often a 55-year-old restaurant gets to celebrate a grand opening, but that’s what La Fonda Mexican Restaurant did recently. The popular family-owned eatery decided to move to Chandler after decades of operating in Tempe. “My sister and I we found this location,” said Angela Cota, who...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Reno business found greener pastures in Mesa

Earlier this month, Mesa officials helped cut the ribbon on a 93,000-square-foot headquarters north of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport for KP Aviation, a global jet parts supplier that recently completed a relocation from Reno, Nevada, to Mesa. CEO Kim Schulze co-founded the aftermarket parts business in her garage in San Diego...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

This is Arizona’s Most Expensive Spec Home Ever

The most expensive spec home ever to be built in the Grand Canyon State is coming to Scottsdale’s prestigious Silverleaf community. Listed for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the $32 million home has the highest asking price to date in Arizona. The property, known as “Ellington Heights,” will offer gorgeous views of the Valley and a unique luxury experience inspired by the Roaring ‘20s.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Phoenix appears confident as water alarm shakes the West

Disclosures last week that Lake Mead’s water level is plummeting more quickly than expected and putting even more strain on the Colorado River jolted some Western cities, but Phoenix wasn’t among them. And that could be because of what city Water Services Department officials told City Council during...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

9837 N 11th Ave, #4

2 Bed 1 Bath Water, Sewer & Trash Included Sec 8 Approved - Subdivision: IRONWOOD PLACE. Nice all tile floor 2 bed & 1 Bath with living room and brand new cabinets and counter, large kitchen area. Located in central Phoenix, Onsite Laundry, Close to shopping and transportation. Sewer & Trash Included. SORRY NO PETS!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

UnResolved Episode 2: A Secret in the Desert

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – On August 6, 2013, a man walking through a desert wash in Apache Junction spotted what appeared to be human remains. It was a sad and solemn answer to a question Tempe Police had been asking for two months. That is, was Adrienne Salinas still alive?
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
kjzz.org

Rain expected in Phoenix next week

The current monsoon pattern is expected to bring more rain to Arizona. Tony Merriman of the National Weather Service in Phoenix said thunderstorms will likely brew each day into the middle of next week. “As far as rainfall amounts are concerned, they’re gonna vary from a very little bit to...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Protestors Breach Fence At AZ State Capitol Building | Phoenix

Protesters gathered outside the AZ state capitol building for night 2 of Roe VS Wade demonstrations. Around 11:00 PM protesters began banging and pulling on the chain link fence separating the crowd from the main buildings where violence erupted the night before. A short time later a group managed to topple the fence breaching the restricted area. The assembly was declared unlawful and multiple AZDPS arrest teams advanced on the crowd from the west, south and north sides surrounding a large group. Multiple people were quickly taken into custody. Troopers quickly secured the capitol grounds, loaded those in custody into transport van and retreated. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Arizona mourns Mayor Gail Barney

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, whose public service had an impact far beyond the town that was his home since he was 6 months old, died June 23 after a months-long battle with a lung infection. He was 74. Tributes from across the state, including the Governor’s Office, not only...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy