Experience the Clay Center’s new ‘Dinosaur Safari’ exhibit

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia unveiled their ‘Dinosaur Safari’ exhibit over the weekend.

Featuring a nearly 2,500 square foot exhibit, the attraction was designed with the idea of “[immersing] children in a world of dinosaurs and paleontology,” according to the announcement for its opening.

Various stations encourage children to explore this world of dinosaurs, including a safari tent which allows attendees to read books, play with dinosaur toys, and discover different facts about prehistoric eras through interactive learning.

Seven lifelike, colorful animatronic dinosaurs are featured, including the triceratops and of course the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinosaurs move and make sounds, and one featured creature is even climbable.

Also featured in the exhibit are two dig stations which allow for the uncovering of realistic fossils, as well as a life-sized safari jeep that allows kids to take the wheel for their own dino adventure.

The attraction will be featured at the Clay Center from June 18, 2022 to September 18, 2022, and admission comes free with purchase of a general admission ticket.

More information on the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia can be found here.