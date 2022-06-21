ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Experience the Clay Center’s new ‘Dinosaur Safari’ exhibit

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VAHm6_0gHiFtCo00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia unveiled their ‘Dinosaur Safari’ exhibit over the weekend.

Featuring a nearly 2,500 square foot exhibit, the attraction was designed with the idea of “[immersing] children in a world of dinosaurs and paleontology,” according to the announcement for its opening.

Various stations encourage children to explore this world of dinosaurs, including a safari tent which allows attendees to read books, play with dinosaur toys, and discover different facts about prehistoric eras through interactive learning.

Seven lifelike, colorful animatronic dinosaurs are featured, including the triceratops and of course the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinosaurs move and make sounds, and one featured creature is even climbable.

Also featured in the exhibit are two dig stations which allow for the uncovering of realistic fossils, as well as a life-sized safari jeep that allows kids to take the wheel for their own dino adventure.

The attraction will be featured at the Clay Center from June 18, 2022 to September 18, 2022, and admission comes free with purchase of a general admission ticket.

More information on the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia can be found here.

Comments / 1

Related
Metro News

Clendenin couple opens new brewery 6 years after historic flood

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — There’s a new craft brewery in downtown Clendenin. The owners of Clendenin Brewing Company on Main Street have been enjoying their first few days of business as the Kanawha County town marked the sixth anniversary of the historic June 2016 flood. Matt and Nikki Holbert...
CLENDENIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Yeager Airport lowers flags for award-winning pilot

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport is lowering its flags to half staff to honor Marine Corps Veteran and pilot Benny Mallory, who passed away Monday evening. He was 91. Mallory founded the Mallory Airport in South Charleston and was an award-winning pilot and instructor. Mallory is said to have trained over […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Eagles tribute band heads to Beckley Summer Concert Series

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – As a part of Theatre West Virginia’s summer concert series, Nashville-based Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges’ will be performing at Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview in America’s newest National Park, The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Beckley, West Virginia. The show will be this weekend on Sunday, June 26th. […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay, WV
Charleston, WV
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Ripley prepares for annual 4th of July events

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Ripley’s 4th of July Celebration returns this year with festivities beginning next week. According to the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau events for the town’s annual Independence Day celebration begin Wednesday, June 29, and will run through Friday, July 8. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader says the events include free concerts, a […]
RIPLEY, WV
WVNS

Kenzie’s Kakes going through renovations

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Kenzie’s Kakes is remodeling its building from top to bottom. Kenzie’s Kakes, located in Beaver, is remodeling its store and with the new renovations comes the unveiling of their upstairs lobby, which will soon be open for customers. MacKenzie Brogan, the owner of Kenzie’s Kakes, says this is huge for her […]
BEAVER, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia aviator honored at memorial service

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia aviator who trained more than 40,000 pilots has been honored at a memorial service at a county courthouse, officials said. The Kanawha County Commission said the flag at the courthouse in Charleston was lowered to half–staff Saturday in honor of Benny Mallory, who was described by officials as a local aviation pioneer.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Paleontology#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#The Clay Center#The Arts Sciences
Lootpress

Paradise in Appalachia: New River starts and ends here

— Spanning a near 900-foot canyon 3,000 feet wide, the New River Gorge Bridge transformed 44,000 tons of steel and concrete into structural art. Opened in 1977, it replaced a deep-valley crossing and winding thoroughfare that once took nearly one hour to complete along the winding, torturous mountain thoroughfare. Now it can be traversed in less than an Interstate minute.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tri-State Area Summer 2022 Fireworks Schedule

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s summer, and that means it’s time to go out and about in the community for fun events, great memories and Fourth of July celebrations. WOWK 13 News has compiled a living list of fireworks in the Tri-State area during Summer 2022. This is a living list that will be updated […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Both Beckley pools are now open to the public

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time since the 2019 season, both the Black Knight and Sharon Dempsey Memorial – previously New River Park – pools are open to the public. After some delay and much anticipation from the public, Black Knight Country Club announced Wednesday...
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Lootpress

Ona Fire Department offering summer volunteer opportunities

ONA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Ona Volunteer Fire Department announced Monday that it would be accepting volunteers for assistance with various tasks at the station over the summer. The announcement specified that high school students looking to complete their community service hours were welcome to reach out for the...
ONA, WV
Point Pleasant Register

Shelter Pets of the Week

Big Food and Sissy Girl are this weeks pets of the week. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine. Some animals have also had their adoption fees sponsored. More details can be found under each pet’s photo. Those interested in bringing a shelter pet home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
MASON COUNTY, WV
cleveland19.com

WWII veteran returns home for final days with help from MetroHealth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient nears his final days, he will be resting in his own home. Hershel Woodrow ‘Woody’ Williams was the VIP passenger Saturday morning for the Metro Life Flight team, along with his grandson Brent. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: Adam Brown's Vintage Car & Motorcycle Collection

BELVA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Adam Brown owns and operates one of the few remaining full-service gas stations in West Virginia. You might say motor oil runs in his veins. It’s not surprising that Brown collects vintage cars and motorcycles at his business in Nicholas County. The surprise is in the types of things he's interested in.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Cabin Creek ATV accident

CABIN CREEK, WV (WOWK) — One person is injured after an ATV and a car collided in Cabin Creek on Sunday. Kanawha County dispatch tells 13 News that the accident happened around 7:03 p.m. in the 5000 block of Cabin Creek Road. One person is being transported by Kanawha County Emergency Medical Services. The extent […]
CABIN CREEK, WV
WSAZ

Marshall University announces site of new baseball stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new home of Marshall baseball will be on a plot of land at 2nd Avenue and 22st Street. The Marshall University administration presented a revised baseball stadium project statement Friday, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Governors during a special meeting in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy