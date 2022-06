LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- In high school, Percy Miller once played against Kenny Payne. Now Miller's son, Hercy Miller, will play FOR the Louisville basketball coach. You probably wouldn't know Percy. However, you may have heard of rap star/record executive/actor Master P, who lives in Louisville after relocating from his hometown of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago. Since moving to Derby City he has been active in philanthropy and become a community activist.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO