Most of Yellowstone to Reopen Within 2 Weeks—to a Limited Number of Visitors

North Georgia has an appeal all its own with its picturesque towns, outdoor activities, and dining experiences, all making for a fulfilling vacation any time of year. For all the well-known cities in Georgia, there are several smaller ones that sparkle brightly—especially among the mountains of North Georgia, home to vast bodies of water and stunning mountain views. The natural elements lend themselves easily to exploration, whether aboard a boat, on foot, or atop a mountain bike. Fruit grows in abundance and contributes to cuisine full of rich local flavors. From European-style accommodations (have you ever stayed in a windmill?) to a stylish resort complete with a spa, there’s a whole host of one-of-a-kind places to stay, whether you’re seeking a romantic retreat for two or a cabin to house the whole family. When it comes to dining, you and your companions can enjoy mornings at independent coffee shops, lunchtime views at rooftop cafes, and fine dining for dinner. Ripe for discovery, North Georgia is unparalleled in any other part of the state.

ELLIJAY, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO