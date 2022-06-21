ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Franti & Spearhead and Tropidelic Rock The Levitt Pavilion

Cover picture for the articleThe Levitt Pavilion presented Michael Franti + Spearhead Sunday night -...

Final Haiku Moment as Westport Prepares for new Poet Laureate

Haiku Moment from current Westport Poet Laureate Diane Lowman, whose term ends June 30th. Thank you, Diane, for the year of poetry you’ve given the community and our readers. We look forward to our next Poet Laureate and to all of the ideas our creative neighbors will continue to have as time marches on.
Russell G. Slayback, 85, Died; Greens Farms Resident

Russell G. Slayback - 85, of Greens Farms, died peacefully in the arms of his daughters and long-time caretaker, Monica, on June 20th. Russ was born on September 19th, 1936, in New York, New York, to Russell B. Slayback and Doris (Dolly) E. Gardner. He earned a B.S. degree in geology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1959. By 1960, Russ began work as a hydrogeologist for Leggette, Brashears & Graham Inc. (LBG), where he later became Vice President and Director before ultimately ascending to President and Chairman of the Board. Russ also worked to expand the scope of geoscience through his volunteerism. He held twenty different positions at the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG), including as the national president. In addition, Russ served in several positions at the American Geosciences Institute (AGI), including as the foundation's chairman and the president of the Institute.
Mary Bath, 67, Died; Former Westporter, “selfless to a fault”

Mary Frances Bath, 67, passed away on June 22, 2022. Mary was born November 27, 1954 in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England to Stuart Howard and Pamela Joy Lomax. Mary spent almost half her life living in the United States firstly in Westport, Stamford and Glastonbury Connecticut, before retiring to the sunshine in Parrish Florida.
Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 14; State Positivity Rate 8.41%, Hospitalizations Down

The State Department of Public Health reported 14 more cases in Westport since yesterday. The State’s daily test positivity rate was up to 8.41% while hospitalization were down 4 patients, with 229 COVID patients hospitalized around the State. Westport total positive or probable cases: 5,238 cases. Westport total COVID-19...
