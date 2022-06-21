Michael Franti & Spearhead and Tropidelic Rock The Levitt Pavilion

Russell G. Slayback - 85, of Greens Farms, died peacefully in the arms of his daughters and long-time caretaker, Monica, on June 20th. Russ was born on September 19th, 1936, in New York, New York, to Russell B. Slayback and Doris (Dolly) E. Gardner. He earned a B.S. degree in geology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1959. By 1960, Russ began work as a hydrogeologist for Leggette, Brashears & Graham Inc. (LBG), where he later became Vice President and Director before ultimately ascending to President and Chairman of the Board. Russ also worked to expand the scope of geoscience through his volunteerism. He held twenty different positions at the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG), including as the national president. In addition, Russ served in several positions at the American Geosciences Institute (AGI), including as the foundation's chairman and the president of the Institute.

