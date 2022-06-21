ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Meta Settles With Justice Department Over Alleged Housing Discrimination

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, has reached a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department in a lawsuit over its targeted advertising practices, agreeing to pay a penalty of $115,054 and...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Housing#The New York Times
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell Put on Suicide Watch Ahead of Sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces 30 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse girls, was put on suicide watch even though she is not suicidal and cannot properly prepare for her Tuesday sentencing, her legal team says. “If Ms. Maxwell remains on suicide watch, is prohibited from reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing, becomes sleep deprived, and is denied sufficient time to meet with and confer with counsel, we will be formally moving on Monday for an adjournment,” lawyer Bobbi Sternheim wrote in a court filing. Epstein, of course, did kill himself while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. But Maxwell’s team team says a psychologist who examined her this weekend does not think she would harm herself.
GHISLAINE MAXWELL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheDailyBeast

Arizona GOP Boss Who Signed Up to Be Fake Elector Gets Grand Jury Subpoena

A top Republican leader in Arizona who took part in a doomed scheme to create fake slates of pro-Trump electors in states carried by Joe Biden in the 2020 election has been issued a grand jury subpoena, a source familiar with the matter has said. Kelli Ward, a former state senator and current chair of the Arizona GOP, and her husband have both been compelled to aid the Justice Department’s investigation, both Politico and The New York Times reported. The couple are two of at least nine people subpoenaed in four states over the last 48 hours for their fake-elector work, the Times added. The Wards’ attorney, Alexander Kolodin, decried the investigation, telling the Times it was “based on allegations that our clients engaged in core First Amendment activity—petitioning Congress about grievances.” Prior to the news of the subpoena, Ward had spent the week tweeting manically about the public testimony of Arizona House speaker Rusty Bowers before the Jan. 6 House panel, calling him “Rusty Bowels” and endorsing his opponent for the upcoming state Republican primary—David Farnsworth, another alternate pro-Trump elector, according to The Arizona Republic.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruling to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision is unpopular with a majority of Americans — but did that matter?. The relationship between the public and the judiciary has been studied and debated by legal and political scholars. The short answer: it’s complicated. There’s evidence that the public has an indirect role in the judiciary, but that might be changing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Dozens of Providers in Red States Move to Prescribe Abortion Pills

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has triggered abortion bans in more than 13 states, the abortion-rights advocacy group Plan C says it has seen a surge in the number of primary care providers asking how they can begin offering medication abortion to patients in their respective states. Some may choose to do so over state lines.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Abortion Ruling Is a Start, but U.S. Needs to Go Further, Vatican Says

The Vatican has celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But religious leaders are encouraging to extend their idea of being anti-abortion to encompass life after birth as well. A statement shows their support for the decision, “the fact that a large country with a long democratic tradition has changed its position on this issue also challenges the whole world.” Being anti-abortion extends beyond concern for unborn children, though, the Vatican said. “This also means ensuring adequate sexual education, guaranteeing health care accessible to all and preparing legislative measures to protect the family and motherhood, overcoming existing inequalities," it said. “We need solid assistance to mothers, couples and the unborn child that involve the whole community, encouraging the possibility for mothers in difficulty to carry on with the pregnancy and to entrust the child to those who can guarantee the child’s growth.”
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy