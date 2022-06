The spiritual meaning of the June 2022 new moon in Cancer, explained. After the nonstop buzz of Gemini season, Cancer season can feel like a salve to the soul. Cancer is the mother of the zodiac — nurturing and psychic at its highest vibrations, and prickly and moody in its shadowy moments. On June 28, the moon goes dark in the sign of the crab, offering a new moon lunation to cleanse and ground yourself into the start of summer, and the ever-growing grim realities of the world. Find out everything you need to know to make the most of the new moon in Cancer, below.

