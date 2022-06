The report cited expired Bitcoin nodes and unencrypted mining pools as the major causes of the blockchain’s immutability being compromised by bad actors. The distributed ledger is the fundamental technology behind blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The latest report, titled “Are Blockchains Decentralized?” by security research firm Trail of Bits, poses a question on the thesis of decentralization as the longstanding notion of blockchain, arguing that it may be more centralized-oriented than the crypto industry tends to think.

