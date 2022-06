MINERAL POINT, Wis. ― Deirdre Birmingham, owner and operator of the Cider Farm, said she grows the "unusual varieties" at her certified organic orchard. "I think we're one of the only orchards in the U.S. that started for the purposes of making booze," she said of the Wisconsin orchard. "We grow true cider varieties, especially ones that have tannins, because we ferment all of our apple juice to hard cider, as well as apple brandy."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO