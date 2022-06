BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation for the death of 18-year-old Jaylan Bloxom of Birmingham. On Saturday, June 25 around 7:05 p.m., Birmingham Police officers say they were dispatched to the 7500 block of 67th Courtway S, on report of a person shot. According to BPD, when they arrived on scene, they saw an unresponsive male laying in the courtyard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO