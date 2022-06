Long Beach, California – The Long Beach Police Department is looking into a crash on the 710 Freeway that happened early Thursday morning and killed one person. The deadly collision took place at approximately 2:05 in the morning in the southbound lanes of the highway near Wardlow Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to authorities, the vehicle went off the road through an embankment and crashed into a tree.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO