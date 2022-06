MPS board approves 2022-23 budget with anticipated deficit of $2,890,148

Midland County residents in disagreement with The Supreme Court's decision to overturn a nearly 50-year-old precedent almost immediately assembled to tackle a statewide effort to repeal a 1931 Michigan law that could be triggered as a result of the decision. Life means everything to us. That is why we fight for the lives of women to make choices. We fight the lives of women and children after they are born. When we want to make sure that they are fed and clothed and they have diapers and education. And they're able to continue a good life and build a life.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO