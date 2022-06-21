ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Monster Jam to motor its way into Glendale

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 5 days ago

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam will motor its way to Glendale.

The motorsports experience starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive.

The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks go head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. Monster Jam drivers are trained to control machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.

The Glendale event will feature 12 athletes fighting for the championship. Confirmed to appear will be five-time Monster Jam World Finals Champion Adam Anderson driving the black and green wrecking machine Grave Digger, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year along with Guinness World Record title holder Bryce Kenny in Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, and Mark List gets behind the wheel of El Toro Loco.

Other trucks competing at State Farm Stadium include Son uva Digger, Jurassic Attack, Velociraptor, Vendetta, The Black Pearl, Overbored, Rockwell RED and more truck/driver line-up information to be announced.

The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience will take place prior to the Saturday event, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. Pit Passes are available for $20 for this VIP experience.

Tickets available now at SeatGeek.com with up to 20% off select price levels by using the code PRFLMJ. Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 27. Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, June 28.

Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

