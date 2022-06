SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters believe an electrical problem may be to blame for an overnight fire at a home under renovation on the east side of town. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Maryland Street. The battalion chief said when firefighters arrived at the location, there were heavy flames shooting through a side window of the home. Luckily, the homeowners were out of town, so nobody was home at the time, according to SAFD.

