Miami’s industrial market, which includes all of Miami-Dade County, is the nation’s top performer for annual rent growth, according to a JLL report. Year-over-year, the Miami industrial market experienced a 53 percent jump in rent, more than Los Angeles, which had the second highest rent hike at 45 percent, and New York/New Jersey, which had the fourth highest rent growth at 26 percent, the report shows.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO