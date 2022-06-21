Crash closes Hwy 126W westbound near Walton; all lanes now open

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- This weekend marked the end of the UTV Takeover 2K22 Tour in Coos Bay. Check out these photos sent to our newsroom from Pam Burton via Chime In. These pictures are of the hill climbing competition, which was just one of the events on-site. Event organizers...
NORTH BEND, Ore. - Hundreds of UTV riders are making their way to North Bend this weekend. UTVs - utility task vehicles - are also known as side-by-sides, have four to six wheels and can hold up to six passengers. At the Boxcar Hill Campground, the weekend belongs to the...
COOS BAY, Ore. - The Coos Bay Downtown Association announced that phase one of its Utility Art Box Project is complete and phase two is in the works. Local artists painted utility boxes at five locations in downtown Coos Bay with an "under the water" and "tidepools" theme in a color palette of blue, green, purple, white and black.
EUGENE, Ore. - As the Supreme Court makes the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Dove Medical, a local free pregnancy services center in Eugene, is preparing for what could happen. Dozens of volunteers showed up Friday morning to board up windows and doors in anticipation of any possible...
EUGENE, Ore. - University of Oregon track and field head coach Robert Johnson will not have his contract renewed, the university announced Thursday. According to the university, Johnson's contract is slated to expire on June 30th. Johnson just completed his 10th season as Oregon's head coach, and his 17th season...
COOS BAY, Ore. - On Oregon's coast, opinions were mixed along Coos Bay's boardwalk. Many in support of the Supreme Court ruling declined to go on camera stating their fear of backlash from the small community. One resident shared that she believes abortion is equivalent to murder. Another agreed, stating...
EUGENE, Ore. — Protests continue in Eugene in response to recent rulings from the Supreme Court. On Sunday, gun-control activists marched across the city after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that placed strict restrictions on concealed carry in public. "We need to come together to...
Comments / 0