Kent Police are still trying to determine what led to the stabbing of a 25-year-old Federal Way man along Pacific Highway South. Officers responded at about 10:51 a.m. Sunday, June 19 to 23406 Pacific Highway South, just south of Kent Des Moines Road, according to a June 24 email from Kent Police Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner. Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital in critical condition with wounds to his lower torso. Kasner said he had no further update about his condition.

KENT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO