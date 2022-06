Kaley Cuoco’s divorce from Karl Cook has been finalized. According to the legal documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday, no further information on the settlement was provided. The “Flight Attendant” star filed for divorce back in September 2021 after four years of marriage. The couple, who wed in June 2018, told Page Six in a joint statement at the time, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. “There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.” Cuoco, 36, was previously married to Ryan Sweeting for a mere 21 months, telling...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO