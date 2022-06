Chancellor Gary S. May released the following statement today (June 24):. I write today to not only share President Drake’s statement on today’s Supreme Court decision overturning 50 years of women having the right to make informed decisions about their health care, but also to let our community know that your reproductive options in the state of California will remain the same. On June 3, we sent a message to our students regarding their reproductive health care options.

